Astronomers Finally Know What Force Shaped The Ancient River Valleys on Mars

I’ve never met someone who doesn’t find the full moon beautiful. When you gaze up at its mysterious glow, it reminds you of how vast and magnificent the universe truly is. And if you’re a lover of astrology, you know a full moon is serious business. After all, this is the the most climactic phase of the 28-day lunar cycle, and it’s the moment where revelations arrive and changes take place. This is also when the truth comes out and launches you into new directions. Get ready, because the September 2021 full moon in Pisces will affect these zodiac signs the most — Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces — and for them, this lunar event could be a game-changer.

ASTRONOMY ・ 20 DAYS AGO