Music Video Premiere: Allie Dunn is as good as gone when it feels right in new single “Good As Gone”
Rising singer-songwriter Allie Dunn has made her way to Nashville from New York City to follow her passion for a music career, leaving behind her college studies in pre-med. Releasing her debut EP Good As Gone on October 15 via Porter Rose Records, we’re pleased to premiere the title track today highlighting Dunn’s storytelling abilities amid a pop-country feel-good sound. Dunn shows she’s ready for prime time with the radio-ready tune “Good As Gone.”guitargirlmag.com
