CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Music Video Premiere: Allie Dunn is as good as gone when it feels right in new single “Good As Gone”

By GGM Staff
guitargirlmag.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRising singer-songwriter Allie Dunn has made her way to Nashville from New York City to follow her passion for a music career, leaving behind her college studies in pre-med. Releasing her debut EP Good As Gone on October 15 via Porter Rose Records, we’re pleased to premiere the title track today highlighting Dunn’s storytelling abilities amid a pop-country feel-good sound. Dunn shows she’s ready for prime time with the radio-ready tune “Good As Gone.”

guitargirlmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
guitargirlmag.com

Cassie Marin Releases New Latin Single, “Tanto”

Today, Los Angeles-based vocalist, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Cassie Marin unveils her new single, “Tanto.”. “Tanto” is a track that sees Cassie wading into new musical territory. She pays homage to her Cuban-American upbringing by singing in Spanish – her first language – and weaving vibrant, rhythmic latin beats with her signature indie-electronica sound. Lyrically, Cassie is at her most vulnerable on “Tanto” as she opens up about the autoimmune disease she has been battling in private over the past seven years. Elaborating on how her health battle inspired the new song, Cassie says,
MUSIC
guitargirlmag.com

DEF JAM RECORDINGS RELEASES ‘NASTY GIRL’ SINGLE AND MUSIC VIDEO

October 1, 2021 – New York, NY – “QUEENS” – the new ABC series starring Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez, and Brandy as four ’90s hip-hop legends, now in their 40s, who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame – gets off to an electrifying start with the release of its first single + video “Nasty Girl” available on all platforms today via Def Jam Recordings. “QUEENS” debuts Tuesday, October 19th (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
guitargirlmag.com

Music Video Premiere: Olivia Rox Unveils Magical “Princess”

Pop diva Olivia Rox introduces the music video for “Princess,” a song about finding love in the midst of an iridescent fairytale. Olivia Rox exploded on the world’s consciousness, becoming a household name, when she appeared on Season 15 of American Idol, advancing to the Final 6, followed by performing around the globe – North America, Europe, Mexico, and Asia.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Career#New York City#Music Video Premiere#Porter Rose Records
thisis50.com

8roke Already “Feels Good”

“Feels Good” is the debut from Miami by way of NYC producer 8roke. Distributed by The Orchard (a distribution leg of Sony Music Entertainment), the song stays true to its name and definitely triggers some much-needed endorphins while providing a glimpse of what to expect from the artist who is already a force to be reckoned with as an entrepreneur.
MUSIC
thecountrynote.com

Alan Jackson Releases Powerful Music Video For “Where Have You Gone”

Title Track from the Country Icon’s Critically Acclaimed #1 Album. Video Finds Jackson Joined “Onstage” By a Host of Country Music Legends. Nashville, TN – Country music superstar Alan Jackson releases a new music video later today – the very special piece created for “Where Have You Gone,” the title track from his acclaimed new album, premiering Thursday evening (September 23) at 6:00pm CT – watch HERE.
NASHVILLE, TN
guitargirlmag.com

Dave Schulz releases music video for feel-good anthem “You Get What You Give” featuring Cherie Currie and many more!

Prolific artist and producer Dave Schulz has enlisted an ensemble of rock royalty for a remake of the feel-good anthem “You Get What You Give.”. Virtuosic keyboardist, composer, and producer Dave Schulz, known for his work with a seemingly endless array of artists, has enlisted an ensemble of masterful musicians for a remake of New Radicals’ unforgettable 1998 pop smash, “You Get What You Give.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
undertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Good Posture Shares New Video For “Last Time”

Later this fall, Good Posture, the self-produced project of British multi-instrumentalist Joel Randles, is sharing his debut EP, Changin’. Writing and recording from his bedroom studio, Randles combines his talent for pop melody with synth-laden soundscapes and intimate washes of guitar, creating vivid technicolor indie pop. He debuted in 2018...
MUSIC
thecountrynote.com

Pandora Responds To Listeners Requests for More “Happy,” Launching a Happy Place Station Suite Celebrating Feel-Good Music

NEW YORK — One of the more interesting insights in the music industry’s leading data analytics company’s MRC Data’s recent mid-year report, was the finding that “consumers are relying on musical optimism to get them through the aftermath of a stressful year.” The study concluded that “55% of music listeners said one of the most important things that the music industry can provide this year is offering ‘uplifting’ and ‘happy’ music.”
MUSIC
guitargirlmag.com

Fast rising singer/songwriter Allie Dunn releases video for “Good As Gone.” Gives mesmerizing acoustic performance with Paste On The Road.

Wednesday, September 29 – Rising singer-songwriter Allie Dunn released her latest single, “Good As Gone,” the title track from her forthcoming debut EP, Good As Gone, which will be released October 15 via Porter Rose Records. Dunn is already gaining early tastemaker attention including American Songwriter who described Dunn as “a singer-songwriter to be taken seriously.” PopMatters claimed that Dunn “has more than a little Laurel Canyon in her soul,” and The Boot stated, “Dunn perfectly sets the scene for the moment.” Dunn recently gave a mesmerizing acoustic performance for Paste Magazine’s “On The Road” series which can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/OUB_jpPFniI.
MUSIC
kpopstarz.com

Watch: TWICE Gets 'The Feels' in New English Music Video

On October 1, TWICE finally dropped their English single The Feels music video, and ONCEs are rejoicing!. TWICE signed a strategic partnership with Republic Records, a label under Universal Music in the US last year, starting with the 9th mini-album title song MORE & MORE, the 2nd regular album title song I CAN'T STOP ME, and the digital single CRY FOR ME, and other English soundtracks were officially released.
MUSIC
guitargirlmag.com

Music Premiere: Nashville’s pop-sister duo GIRL907 releases Official Music Video for new single “Gotta Girlfriend”

Nashville pop sister duo GIRL907 is a brand new group made of sisters Rachele Lynae, known for her country career, and Heather Cole, who has her own solo pop career. Hailing from Kodiak, Alaska, the two sisters named the duo using the area code 907 where they grew up. Having worked together in the past, the two came together in 2020 to create a new sound with a “modern twist on a throwback vibe.”
NASHVILLE, TN
guitargirlmag.com

Megan Knight Faces The Reality of Moving On In Her New Single “Hard Way To Go”

October 1, 2021 (Nashville, TN): The much-anticipated release of New Jersey Native, Megan Knight’s new single, “Hard Way To Go” is finally here! With elements of rock mixed with country, this song is sure to make you want to crank the radio with the windows down and just drive. “Hard Way To Go” premiered exclusively on COWGIRL MAGAZINE, “The single radiates with confidence and vulnerabilities that outline a perfect balance between modern and classic sounds, and pull inspiration from many different genres.” “Hard Way To Go” is now available for streaming everywhere. Click here to listen.
NASHVILLE, TN
guitargirlmag.com

Regan Stewart on new single “The Last One” – Who What Where When Why

I grew up in a small town in Alabama singing in church. I would write songs, letters, and poems in my room. Music was something I loved, but never imagined it as something I could do with my life! It wasn’t until I interned at a radio station in college and saw an artist on her radio tour, that everything just clicked and made sense for me.
MUSIC
New Jersey 101.5

The future of music is in good hands

Each year at my talent show I am truly amazed at the young talent that’s out there. So many kids and teens really have tremendous potential at being successful in the music business. We’ve been proud at the talent show to have placed many of our contestants in network shows like The Voice, American Idol, America’s Got Talent and other major opportunities.
MUSIC
guitargirlmag.com

Hannah Anders on single “Redneck Riding Hood”

Hannah Anders never fails to set the bar higher for women in country music while bridging the gap between the old and the new. With high-energy shows at Summerfest, CMA Fest, HogRock, and many more, Anders is a country music queen who excels at taking real-life experiences and blending them with the best of her artistic flair. Anders’ album Evolution, released in January 2021, is a full-length experience that showcases Anders as a multi-faceted lyricist, vocalist, and personality.
MUSIC
guitargirlmag.com

Country Sibling Group TRHibe Showcases Current Music Video on CMT.com

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Sibling country group TRHibe (aka: The Runaway Hamsters) has teamed up with CMT.com for the world premiere of their latest music video for Constantine (Click HERE). This video, which was first premiered by Cowboys & Indians, highlights a legendary western tale with a bit of truth and imagination. Constantine is also available for streaming on all digital platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.
MUSIC
guitargirlmag.com

Essy says “It’s Not You, It’s Me” in new single “No Prisoners”

Nashville pop artist Essy released her new single “No Prisoners” today, and she tells us, “This song is about the phrase – ‘It’s Not You It’s Me.’ It’s about being the ‘bad guy’ and cutting ties with a relationship that isn’t right. It’s about knowing your worth, owning who you are, and cutting off people that don’t serve you well. Women are often categorized as emotional, crazy, foolish when they stand up for themselves. I decided to embrace that persona and write this song from the perspective of a ‘crazy, heartless’ woman ‘killing’ off bad love.”
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy