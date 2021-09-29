Music Video Premiere: Allie Dunn is as good as gone when it feels right in new single “Good As Gone”

October 1, 2021 (Nashville, TN): The much-anticipated release of New Jersey Native, Megan Knight’s new single, “Hard Way To Go” is finally here! With elements of rock mixed with country, this song is sure to make you want to crank the radio with the windows down and just drive. “Hard Way To Go” premiered exclusively on COWGIRL MAGAZINE, “The single radiates with confidence and vulnerabilities that outline a perfect balance between modern and classic sounds, and pull inspiration from many different genres.” “Hard Way To Go” is now available for streaming everywhere. Click here to listen.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO