Form 497K BNY Mellon Sustainable
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. BNY Mellon Sustainable U.S. Equity Fund, Inc. Before you invest, you may want to review the fund's prospectus, which contains more information about the fund and its risks. You can find the fund's prospectus and other information about the fund, including the statement of additional information and most recent reports to shareholders, online at http://im.bnymellon.com/literaturecenter. You can also get this information at no cost by calling 1-800-373-9387 (inside the U.S. only) or by sending an e-mail request to info@bnymellon.com. The fund's prospectus and statement of additional information, dated September 30, 2021 (each as revised or supplemented), are incorporated by reference into this summary prospectus.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0