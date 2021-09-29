CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Broken Arrow, OK

Broken Arrow PD identifies man killed in motorcycle crash

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VEKMD_0cBiHa2V00

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow police have identified the man who was killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday night near Elm Place and Iola Street.

56-year-old Ron A. Ralston was hit by a car as he rode his motorcycle through the intersection. Ralston was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Elm Place was closed for three hours Tuesday night while officers investigated. The driver of the car was not hurt and police do not believe the driver or Ralston were intoxicated.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tahlequah police cancel search for child

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Tahlequah police announced the search for a missing 2-year-old out of Tahlequah has been canceled. The child was reportedly found. Police say Aiden Benn, 2, was last seen with his mother, Shelie Brewer, Wednesday evening on South College Avenue in Tahlequah. Police say Aiden was last seen...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Broken Arrow, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
City
Ralston, OK
Broken Arrow, OK
Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Jenks West Intermediate student assaulted at a bus stop

JENKS, Okla. — Police are investigating after a Jenks West Intermediate student was assaulted at a bus stop Thursday morning. According to a statement sent to parents, the student was assaulted near 5th and C Street in Jenks around 7:30 a.m. Rob Loeber, Director of Communications for Jenks Public Schools,...
JENKS, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Michigan teen accused of burning father with lye

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Michigan teen is accused of throwing lye at her father, leaving him unconscious with burns on his body, authorities said. Megan Joyce Imirowicz, 18, of Groveland Township, was arraigned Tuesday in district court on two charges, WDIV reported. Imirowicz was charged with one felony count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and a misdemeanor domestic violence charge, the television station reported.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Broken Arrow Pd#Arrow#Elm Place#Cox Media Group
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
44K+
Followers
73K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy