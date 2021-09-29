CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

F1® 2021 Driver Ratings Update

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt may have only been three races since our last driver rating update, but those races have been full of racing action - see what’s changed. The last few races have been fast-paced, featuring flurries of wet weather and fraught with a little controversy. It may have only been three races since our last driver rating update, but those three races have been full of racing action.

Related
racingnews365.com

Former F1 driver: Firm action needs to be taken with Mazepin

Former F1 driver and occasional FIA driver steward Timo Glock has said that action is required against Nikita Mazepin if the Russian is to learn any lessons in driving safety. Timo Glock believes firm action from the stewards is required to show zero tolerance towards Nikita Mazepin's driving this season, given that he's unlikely to face any internal repercussions from his team.
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Russian GP Driver Ratings: Sainz and Alonso star in Sochi

Lewis Hamilton won his 100th Formula 1 race in dramatic fashion as rain caused mayhem at the end of the Russian Grand Prix. Lando Norris was on course for a maiden Grand Prix victory, but a poor call to not pit for Intermediate tyres when the rain began to fall heavily sent him tumbling down the order, handing the win to Hamilton.
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

F1 driver standings: Hamilton retakes the lead from Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton's 100th career F1 victory means he once again sits atop the Drivers' Standings following the Russian Grand Prix. A late rain shower denied long-time leader Lando Norris his maiden F1 win, with Hamilton coming out on top after timing his switch to Intermediate tyres just right. The result...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Schumacher: Haas doesn’t need experienced F1 reserve driver

Haas boss Gunther Steiner suggested ahead of the Russian Grand Prix that the team could benefit from having a veteran providing input to rookies Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin. He believes that the team was lacking a good reference point to judge the speed and feedback from its current line-up....
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mick Schumacher
Person
Pierre Gasly
Person
Daniel Ricciardo
Person
Yuki Tsunoda
Person
Sergio Perez
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Fernando Alonso
Person
Lance Stroll
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Lando Norris
Person
Kimi Raikkonen
Person
Valtteri Bottas
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Sebastian Vettel
Person
Esteban Ocon
racingnews365.com

Former F1 driver praises 'mentally strong' Verstappen

Despite facing increased pressure in what is his first battle for the World Championship, former F1 driver Giedo van der Garde believes Max Verstappen is showing he is more than up to the challenge. Verstappen currently trails seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton by two points with just seven races remaining....
MOTORSPORTS
AFP

Mercedes in comfort zone, but Hamilton wary of threats to his crown

Lewis Hamilton returns to the scene of a memorable triumph in pursuit of a record-equalling third Turkish Grand Prix win this weekend, but wary of more than one threat to his world championship crown. Eleven months on from a spectacular victory for Mercedes in treacherous rain-hit conditions that secured him his seventh drivers' title with three races remaining, the 36-year-old Briton is this year only two points ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen with seven to go. That knife-edge advantage offers him little protection and he knows also that he may face a grid penalty if forced to take a fresh power unit, as the Dutchman did two weekends ago in Russia, for a contest likely to be run in similarly wet weather. Last year's event was the first at Istanbul Park for nine years and was run on a newly resurfaced and very slippery track that, like Sochi last month, conspired to deliver a high degree of jeopardy and drama.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton ‘nervous’ about Max Verstappen, Ralf Schumacher claims

Max Verstappen’s incredible drive at the Russian Grand Prix has made Lewis Hamilton “nervous”, according to former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher.Verstappen started at the back of the grid in Sochi but drove arguably the race of his career to end on the podium. It means he remains in touching distance of title rival Hamilton who is only two points ahead of him with six races to go.“Both are driving at an incredibly high level,” Schumacher said per Motorsport.com. “I think Max Verstappen has taken an incredible step. He is driving much more intelligently. He still takes risks, but not...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#F1#My Team#Formula#Italian#Forza#Ferrari
International Business Times

F1: Ferrari Chief Offers Update On Michael Schumacher’s Present Health Condition

Vice-chairman of Ferrari, Piero Ferrari, has provided an update on F1 legend Michael Schumacher’s present health condition. Michael's recovery is still on eight years after suffering a near-fatal brain injury while skiing in the French resort of Meribel in December 2013. Thanks to his wife Corinna, the F1 legend has been given utmost privacy as he recovers in his Switzerland home.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Valtteri Bottas ‘wasn’t allowed’ to compete for F1 title, Mercedes driver claims

Valtteri Bottas has claimed he was blocked from competing for the Formula One world title by Mercedes earlier this season. The Finn trails teammate Lewis Hamilton by 80.5 points in the drivers standings and will be expected to play a support role in Hamilton’s championship battle with Max Verstappen over the final eight races of the season. Bottas’ last victory in F1 came at the Russian Grand Prix last year and he was asked whether he would be allowed to compete for the win at the same race this weekend. “I don’t know really, I need to ask [Mercedes team...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

F1 Russian GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP3 and Qualifying

A statement reads: "While the conditions at the track have improved, there is still inclement weather in the local area that is affecting the airport and road network. "This is why there won’t be any running between now and F1 qualifying, by which time we expect the local airport to reopen so that our medical helicopter can return to being operational and the session can go ahead as planned."
WEATHER
manofmany.com

Watch F1 Drivers Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll Recreate James Bond’s Iconic Stunts

Aston Martin F1 Drivers Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stoll have taken their talents to the movies and the result is insane. The professional drivers were tasked with recreating some of Hollywood’s most iconic stunts in a vehicle that helped put a cinema legend on the map, the Aston Martin DB5. James Bond’s car of choice, the DB5 features in the latest instalment in the superspy series, No Time to Die which is precisely where the stunts Vettel and Stroll completed were pulled from.
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Tost defends Tsunoda: F1 especially difficult for young drivers

AlphaTauri Team Principal Franz Tost believes Yuki Tsunoda is on the right track after struggling earlier this season, noting that F1 can be especially difficult for young drivers. Tsunoda burst onto the scene at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, impressing everyone with a P9 finish. The result saw him praised...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

What It Takes To Become An F1 Driver

Racing in F1 is easy, right? All they do is drive in circles for a bit and try not to hit anything. Or any-one. Well, if you really think that then - like Honda’s 2008 livery - I’m afraid you’re all kinds of wrong. Today, only hours in the gym and a super-healthy diet will give you a chance when the lights go out. This is what it takes to become a modern F1 driver.
MOTORSPORTS
SkySports

Lando Norris: How British F1 driver has elevated McLaren with superb 2021, and why there's more to come

Norris has arguably added himself to an exclusive list of drivers whose personal performance has significantly lifted the position of their teams. It can be said with a certain degree of confidence, for example, that the McLaren should not have been within half-a-tenth of the Red Bull in qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix, challenging Max Verstappen for pole there. Yet, that's where Norris put it, one of just many stand-out performances from him this season.
MOTORSPORTS

