Tonic.ai, which taps AI to generate synthetic tabular data, raises $35M

By Kyle Wiggers, @Kyle_L_Wiggers
VentureBeat
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonic.ai, a company that mimics production data with fake data that can be used for quality assurance and testing, today announced that it raised $35 million in series B financing led by Insight Partners with participation from GGV Capital, Bloomberg Beta, William Smith from Octave, Heavybit, and Silicon Valley CISO Investments. The funds will be used to improve developer relations and support future platform development, with a focus on implementing machine learning and AI to synthesize test datasets, according to CEO Ian Coe.

