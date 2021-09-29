Tonic.ai, which taps AI to generate synthetic tabular data, raises $35M

Artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and data science provide flexible, scalable, and interpretable approaches to harness the growing volume of available data that can help us improve the understanding and prediction of a wide variety of geoscience phenomena, including natural hazards, climate change, and severe weather events. As such, AI/ML and data science are gaining popularity throughout the geosciences. However, geoscience education has not kept up with this trend, leaving students and researchers with knowledge gaps that hinder their ability to innovate and grow through the development of new approaches to and applications of their research. To bridge these gaps, we need to train a new generation of data scientists who are prepared to address the unique needs of geoscience data and related phenomena.

