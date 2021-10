Gucci fans who want to find themselves immersed in the past, present and future of the brand will want to discover Gucci Vault, a new experimental online store from the luxury brand. The multimedia store is a destination for vintage Gucci (including archival pieces customized by Alessandro Michele) and works by emerging designers. The virtual store is a place to shop styles from the 60s to the 90s, including prized pieces that are hand-painted and truly one-of-a-kind.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 9 DAYS AGO