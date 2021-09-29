Georgean Kohoutek, 89

Georgean Kohoutek, age 89, of New Prague, died peacefully on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Traditions of Montgomery. Georgean was born on January 26, 1932 at home to Alois J. and Lidwina (Steinhoff) Pauly. She attended a small country school in Helena Township and New Prague High School. When her brother was drafted into the US Army during WWII, Georgean stayed home to help on the farm and became very close to her father as a result. She met and married the love of her life, Walter W. Kohoutek on June 29, 1949 at St. Wenceslaus Church in New Prague. In her early years, she raised the couple’s five children and later worked over 30 years in the hardware stores in New Prague. She enjoyed crafting, painting, gardening, camping and fishing, both summer and winter. She often joked that she and Walter probably fished every lake in Minnesota! Her greatest enjoyment, however, came in spending time with family and especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her beautiful smile and sweet disposition will be missed by all of them.