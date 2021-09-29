Coos County COVID cases remain high

While COVID cases have slowed in most counties around Coos County, things are not so good at home. Coos Health & Wellness reported another 66 cases Wednesday, putting the county at 555 active cases as of Thursday afternoon. In August, the county reported a record 1,077 cases, more than any three other months combined during the pandemic. But September could be even worse. Through September 22, Coos County has had 882 COVID cases, or 41 a day. At that rate, the county would see more cases in September than August.