CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coos County, OR

Coos County COVID cases remain high

By DAVID RUPKALVIS The World
World Link
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile COVID cases have slowed in most counties around Coos County, things are not so good at home. Coos Health & Wellness reported another 66 cases Wednesday, putting the county at 555 active cases as of Thursday afternoon. In August, the county reported a record 1,077 cases, more than any three other months combined during the pandemic. But September could be even worse. Through September 22, Coos County has had 882 COVID cases, or 41 a day. At that rate, the county would see more cases in September than August.

theworldlink.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Health
Coos County, OR
Government
City
North Bend, OR
Coos County, OR
Health
County
Coos County, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Reuters

Journalists who took on Putin and Duterte win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

OSLO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Two journalists whose work has angered the authorities in Russia and the Philippines were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, honouring the right to free speech which the prize-giving committee described as under threat around the globe. Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov were given...
ASIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hygiene#Covid#Coos Health Wellness
The Hill

Alleged Texas high school shooter released from jail

A student who is accused of opening fire in a Texas high school on Wednesday has been released on bond, according to multiple reports. Timothy George Simpkins, 18, posted a $75,000 bond and was released from Tarrant County Jail on Thursday, according to local ABC affiliate WFAA. Four people were injured in the shooting.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy