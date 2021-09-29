CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
All workers safe after rescue from mine in Canada

Plainview Daily Herald
 8 days ago

SUDBURY, Ontario (AP) — The last four miners trapped deep below the surface in the Totten Mine climbed to safety early Wednesday, the company that owns the mine near Sudbury, Ontario, said. Vale said the 39 workers trapped by an accident on Sunday climbed a series of ladders with the...

www.myplainview.com

mining.com

Rescue of 39 from Totten nickel mine continues, no injuries

“I’d like to congratulate our rescue team,” Vale CEO Eduardo Bartolomeo said from Sudbury, where he met with employees and rescue personnel. “Bringing our 39 employees home safe and healthy was our top priority, and we’re glad that our emergency plans and procedures worked to deliver that outcome. All the employees are safe now and deserve our deep respect for their perseverance and strong will.”
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store in Texas (or any other state), you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food and labor shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
AFP

Extreme drought in Brazil triggers fatal sand storms

Unusually powerful sandstorms have left at least six people dead in Sao Paulo in recent weeks, local media said, as southeastern Brazil grapples with severe drought. Scenes of huge orange dust clouds rumbling across the countryside -- with winds of up to 100 kilometers (62 miles) an hour -- have been seen at least three times since the end of September, terrifying residents in urban and rural areas of Sao Paulo and Minas Gerais states. The six people killed in Sao Paulo were victims of falling trees and houses and other direct consequences of the storms, local media reported. "In some ways, they're a common occurence, but not of this magnitude that we've seen in 2021," meteorologist Estael Sias of the Brazilian weather channel Metsul told AFP of the storms.
Best Life

This Is When the Delta Surge Will End in the U.S., Virus Expert Says

The Delta variant dashed many people's hopes about the pandemic ending quickly when its spread caused a major summer surge. The highly contagious strain erased much of the progress made after the winter peak and even brought back safety protocols such as mask mandates in some places. But according to Scott Gottlieb, MD, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, the U.S. will likely finally see the end of the Delta surge before too long. Read on to see when he believes the outbreak will come under control.
Plainview Daily Herald

Magnitude 5.9 quake halts trains in Tokyo area; 30 injured

TOKYO (AP) — A powerful magnitude 5.9 earthquake shook the Tokyo area on Thursday night, injuring more than 30 people, damaging underground water pipes and halting trains and subways. Traffic disruptions continued Friday morning, with local trains delayed and commuters overflowing from stations. The Meteorological Agency said the quake was...
WTAJ

Mexico’s Cancun airport passes pre-pandemic tourism mark

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico passed a milestone of sorts in September when the airport at the country’s biggest coastal resort, Cancun, surpassed pre-pandemic levels of passengers. The Airports of the Southeast group, which runs the terminal at the Caribbean coast resort, said Wednesday it handled 1.66 million passengers in Cancun in September, 4.4% percent […]
AFP

India to re-open for tourists from October 15

India will re-open for tourists from October 15 after being closed for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the government said Thursday. The country famous for the Taj Mahal, desert palaces, tiger reserves, elephants and beaches had barred all foreign tourists in March 2020 in a strict lockdown when the pandemic took off. But after a horrendous spike in Covid-19 cases earlier this year, the number of cases has since fallen sharply and the government, under pressure from an industry that is an important pillar of the economy, on Thursday announced a loosening. Tourist visas will be granted for foreigners arriving on charter flights from October 15, and on other flights from November 15, the home ministry said in a statement.
AFP

20 killed as quake rattles southern Pakistan

At least 20 people were killed and more than 100 injured on Thursday when an earthquake struck southwestern Pakistan, causing roofs and walls of mud brick homes to collapse on families as they slept. A one-year-old boy was among the victims, killed when a beam crashed on top of him in the darkness, as the 5.9-magnitude quake jolted at least six cities and towns in Balochistan province. The worst-affected area was the remote mountainous district of Harnai, where landslides blocked some roads, hampering initial rescue efforts. "The roof of my house collapsed, when I regained consciousness, I pulled out two of my sons, but the youngest one... had already died," survivor Rafiullah, a farmer from a village in Harnai district, told AFP.
KTLA

Strong earthquake in Pakistan kills at least 20, injures more than 200

A powerful earthquake collapsed at least one coal mine and many flimsy mud houses in southwest Pakistan early Thursday, killing at least 20 people and injuring more than 200, an official said. The death toll was expected to rise even further as crews searched in the remote mountainous area, said Suhail Anwar Shaheen, the local […]
The Independent

Several temples in Thailand’s historic city of Ayutthaya underwater after heavy monsoon floods

Severe flooding in a Thailand city has submerged several ancient temples as heavy tropical rains continued to pound parts of the southeast Asian country.Devastation caused by the worst flooding in a decade has affected more than 40 temples and nearly 15,700 households in Ayutthaya city as water entered 16 districts in the region, local reports showed.A historic Buddhist temple built in the 18th century in the city was inundated after a wall built to prevent flooding collapsed on Sunday.Four districts — Phak Hai, Sena, Bang Ban and Bang Sai — have been the worst battered due to flooding in...
The Independent

12 dead in India after bus swerves to avoid stray cattle

Twelve people were killed in northern India on Thursday after the bus they were on swerved off the road and hit a truck, police said. The bus driver veered off track to avoid hitting stray cattle on the road, authorities said. The accident occurred in Barabanki district, 40 kilometers (37 miles) southwest of Lucknow city. Another 32 were injured out of the total 60 passengers onboard. There are fears the number of dead could increase as several passengers received critical injuries, Senior Police Officer Yamuna Prasad said. They were being treated in a hospital. More than 110,000 people are killed every year in road accidents across India, according to police. Most crashes are blamed on reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.
hngn.com

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Admits Country Can No Longer Maintain Zero-COVID Goals Amid Lagging Vaccination Rates

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern recently announced that the country would no longer be able to support its zero-COVID strategy amid the surge of the Delta variant and lagging vaccination rates of residents. The nation previously enforced strict protocols, including closing its borders and implementing lockdowns to keep the...
The Independent

Red Crescent says bodies of 17 people washed ashore in Libya

At least 17 bodies, likely of Europe-bound migrants, have washed ashore in western Libya the Libyan Red Crescent said.They were found Tuesday near the western Libyan town of Zawiya, the Red Crescent’s branch in the town said. The bodies were handed over to authorities for burial, it said.The migrants likely drowned. The U.N. migration agency says more than 1,100 migrants were reported dead or presumed dead in numerous boat mishaps and shipwrecks off Libya so far this year.The Red Crescent posted images purporting to show its workers carrying white body bags with the Mediterranean Sea in the background.Libya...
TheDailyBeast

Billionaire Killed in Plane Crash in Milan Along With His Family

On Sunday afternoon, eight people died, including a small child, after a plane caught on fire and crashed into the San Donato Milanese building in northern Italy, according to DW. Piloting the plane was Romanian billionaire Dan Petrescu, aboard with his wife and son and five other passengers. The aircraft took off from Milan Linate airport and was on its way to Olbia in Sardinia before crashing into the small town a little over six miles away. “The impact was devastating,” said Carlo Cardinali, a Milan fire official. “So far, we have only been able to find one body.” The National Agency for Flight Safety is investigating the crash and what could have caused it.
