I-70 reopens in Glenwood Canyon after closure due to flash flooding warning

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. — Interstate 70 reopened in Glenwood Canyon after closing early Wednesday due to a Flash Flood Warning.

The interstate reopened just before 1 p.m.

The planned overnight closure of the eastbound lanes of I-70 through the canyon for emergency repairs following major mudslides this summer was canceled just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday due to forecasted weather in the canyon. A closure is still planned for Friday, Oct. 1 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and for Sunday, Oct. 3., to allow work to take place.

Around 8:45 a.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation made the decision to close I-70 eastbound between mile markers 87 and 133, which is West Rifle and Dotsero, as well as mile markers 133 to 116 westbound, which runs from Dotsero to Glenwood Springs.

The National Weather Service said the closure was due to a flash flood warning with debris flow and expected it to last until 1 p.m. CDOT said some mudflow has been detected in the canyon. A Flash Flood Watch remains in place until 6 p.m. CDOT crews will monitor the weather and close the interstate again if conditions worsen.

The northern alternate route includes at least a two-hour-long detour. Westbound traffic can exit at Silverthorne and travel north on Colorado 9 to U.S. 40, then west to Craig. From Craig, take Colorado 13 south to Rifle and back on I-70. Eastbound traffic will need to exit at Rifle and take the same route in the other direction.

Closures along Glenwood Canyon were not uncommon through the summer, as heavy rain cause multiple slides above the canyon in the Grizzly Creek Fire's burn scar.

Drivers planning to use I-70 or other high-country roads should bring supplies with them in case they need to spend extended time in the car, CDOT said. At the minimum, this can include water, snacks, flashlight, and a blanket.

Check on road conditions on CDOT's website here and sign up for traffic alerts here.