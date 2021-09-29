CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

I-70 reopens in Glenwood Canyon after closure due to flash flooding warning

By Stephanie Butzer
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xs36A_0cBiFSiJ00

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. — Interstate 70 reopened in Glenwood Canyon after closing early Wednesday due to a Flash Flood Warning.

The interstate reopened just before 1 p.m.

The planned overnight closure of the eastbound lanes of I-70 through the canyon for emergency repairs following major mudslides this summer was canceled just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday due to forecasted weather in the canyon. A closure is still planned for Friday, Oct. 1 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and for Sunday, Oct. 3., to allow work to take place.

Around 8:45 a.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation made the decision to close I-70 eastbound between mile markers 87 and 133, which is West Rifle and Dotsero, as well as mile markers 133 to 116 westbound, which runs from Dotsero to Glenwood Springs.

The National Weather Service said the closure was due to a flash flood warning with debris flow and expected it to last until 1 p.m. CDOT said some mudflow has been detected in the canyon. A Flash Flood Watch remains in place until 6 p.m. CDOT crews will monitor the weather and close the interstate again if conditions worsen.

The northern alternate route includes at least a two-hour-long detour. Westbound traffic can exit at Silverthorne and travel north on Colorado 9 to U.S. 40, then west to Craig. From Craig, take Colorado 13 south to Rifle and back on I-70. Eastbound traffic will need to exit at Rifle and take the same route in the other direction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zIJrm_0cBiFSiJ00

Closures along Glenwood Canyon were not uncommon through the summer, as heavy rain cause multiple slides above the canyon in the Grizzly Creek Fire's burn scar.

Drivers planning to use I-70 or other high-country roads should bring supplies with them in case they need to spend extended time in the car, CDOT said. At the minimum, this can include water, snacks, flashlight, and a blanket.

Check on road conditions on CDOT's website here and sign up for traffic alerts here.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Courier

Flash floods prompt rescues, road closures

RUTHERFORDTON — Several days of periods of rain, heavy at times, led to flooding on Thursday in some parts of Rutherford County. This compelled the county commissioners, as well as the town of Lake Lure to declare an official State of Emergency Thursday morning. Officials say more than 10 homes...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Another eastbound I-70 closure in Glenwood Canyon planned overnight Thursday

The Glenwood Canyon Emergency Project, weather permitting, will implement another overnight closure of eastbound Interstate 70 from 10 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m.on Friday, the Colorado Department of Transportation advises. Westbound traffic will not be affected, according to a CDOT news release sent Wednesday. “This work is critical to complete...
TRAFFIC
CBS Denver

Eastbound I-70 In Glenwood Canyon Closing Overnight Thursday For Emergency Repairs

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A stretch of the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon will be closed overnight Thursday into Friday to complete paving of a detour lane. The closure will be in place from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. Westbound lanes will not be impacted. (credit: RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) The closure is part of an ongoing project where CDOT crews can rebuild a retaining wall that was heavily damaged during destructive mudslides over the summer. The eastbound closure point will be Exit 116 Glenwood Springs. (credit: CBS) During the overnight closures, crews will be able to...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy