ZIP Code With the Lowest Poverty Rate in Every State

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PbZj5_0cBiFP4800 The COVID-19 pandemic sent the U.S. unemployment rate to 14.8% in April 2020, its highest level since the Great Depression. Normally, such an economic shock would result in a spike in the national poverty rate. However, a steep increase will likely be mitigated by the three rounds of federal stimulus payments.

As of 2019, the most recent year with an official poverty rate released by the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, 13.4% of the U.S. population lived below the poverty line.

Of course, the poverty rate varies considerably across the country, and there is at least one town in every state where poverty was virtually nonexistent.

Using five-year estimates from the Census’ 2019 ACS, 24/7 Wall St. identified the ZIP code with the lowest poverty rate in every state.

The poverty threshold is based on income, and in most of the country, an individual with an annual income of less than $12,880, or a family of four earning less than $26,500, is considered to be living in poverty. Not surprisingly, in nearly every ZIP code on this list, the median household income is higher than it is across the state as a whole. Here is a look at the richest town in every state .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W95I6_0cBiFP4800

Alabama: 36528
> Location: Dauphin Island, Alabama
> Poverty rate: 2.3% (Alabama: 16.7%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 30 (Alabama: 795,989)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 1.7% (Alabama: 14.0%)
> Median household income: $87,596 (Alabama: $50,536)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jU7Qe_0cBiFP4800

Alaska: 99516
> Location: Anchorage, Alaska
> Poverty rate: 2.7% (Alaska: 10.7%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 569 (Alaska: 76,933)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 2.3% (Alaska: 10.5%)
> Median household income: $155,354 (Alaska: $77,640)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21kpjR_0cBiFP4800

Arizona: 85355
> Location: Citrus Park, Arizona
> Poverty rate: 2.1% (Arizona: 15.1%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 278 (Arizona: 1,043,764)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 12.0% (Arizona: 11.1%)
> Median household income: $91,533 (Arizona: $58,945)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MUGMt_0cBiFP4800

Arkansas: 72715
> Location: Bella Vista, Arkansas
> Poverty rate: 3.4% (Arkansas: 17.0%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 529 (Arkansas: 496,260)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 1.6% (Arkansas: 12.1%)
> Median household income: $64,901 (Arkansas: $47,597)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tiKaG_0cBiFP4800

California: 92278
> Location: Twentynine Palms, California
> Poverty rate: 0.0% reported (California: 13.4%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 0 reported (California: 5,149,742)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 0.0% reported (California: 8.9%)
> Median household income: $51,818 (California: $75,235)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l2sbx_0cBiFP4800

Colorado: 80136
> Location: Strasburg, Colorado
> Poverty rate: 1.7% (Colorado: 10.3%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 95 (Colorado: 565,873)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 4.5% (Colorado: 7.5%)
> Median household income: $85,504 (Colorado: $72,331)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EnxHn_0cBiFP4800

Connecticut: 06073
> Location: South Glastonbury, Connecticut
> Poverty rate: 0.8% (Connecticut: 9.9%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 44 (Connecticut: 344,146)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 0.8% (Connecticut: 11.9%)
> Median household income: $149,226 (Connecticut: $78,444)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BV78N_0cBiFP4800

Delaware: 19707
> Location: Hockessin, Delaware
> Poverty rate: 2.1% (Delaware: 11.8%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 324 (Delaware: 109,400)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 0.5% (Delaware: 10.9%)
> Median household income: $128,947 (Delaware: $68,287)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UMYid_0cBiFP4800

Florida: 32081
> Location: Nocatee, Florida
> Poverty rate: 1.3% (Florida: 14.0%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 198 (Florida: 2,870,487)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 1.6% (Florida: 13.6%)
> Median household income: $119,105 (Florida: $55,660)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gM1gf_0cBiFP4800

Georgia: 31808
> Location: Columbus, Georgia
> Poverty rate: 1.6% (Georgia: 15.1%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 122 (Georgia: 1,528,558)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 3.5% (Georgia: 12.8%)
> Median household income: $98,021 (Georgia: $58,700)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fI3ev_0cBiFP4800

Hawaii: 96821
> Location: East Honolulu, Hawaii
> Poverty rate: 3.4% (Hawaii: 9.4%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 622 (Hawaii: 130,649)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 2.2% (Hawaii: 10.8%)
> Median household income: $143,032 (Hawaii: $81,275)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TTa37_0cBiFP4800

Idaho: 83427
> Location: Iona, Idaho
> Poverty rate: 2.8% (Idaho: 13.1%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 59 (Idaho: 221,256)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 5.8% (Idaho: 9.8%)
> Median household income: $80,227 (Idaho: $55,785)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0afqu5_0cBiFP4800

Illinois: 62535
> Location: Forsyth, Illinois
> Poverty rate: 0.9% (Illinois: 12.5%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 26 (Illinois: 1,557,873)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 0.0% reported (Illinois: 12.8%)
> Median household income: $91,544 (Illinois: $65,886)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GGmef_0cBiFP4800

Indiana: 46259
> Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
> Poverty rate: 1.1% (Indiana: 13.4%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 125 (Indiana: 867,996)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 1.5% (Indiana: 9.8%)
> Median household income: $112,833 (Indiana: $56,303)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KCLR2_0cBiFP4800

Iowa: 52411
> Location: Cedar Rapids, Iowa
> Poverty rate: 1.0% (Iowa: 11.5%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 83 (Iowa: 348,122)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 0.7% (Iowa: 10.2%)
> Median household income: $133,333 (Iowa: $60,523)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09OmMr_0cBiFP4800

Kansas: 66209
> Location: Leawood, Kansas
> Poverty rate: 1.0% (Kansas: 12.0%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 207 (Kansas: 337,739)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 0.1% (Kansas: 7.5%)
> Median household income: $121,586 (Kansas: $59,597)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ecDZx_0cBiFP4800

Kentucky: 40026
> Location: Goshen, Kentucky
> Poverty rate: 1.9% (Kentucky: 17.3%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 124 (Kentucky: 747,010)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 1.9% (Kentucky: 14.0%)
> Median household income: $118,431 (Kentucky: $50,589)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Woca9_0cBiFP4800

Louisiana: 70447
> Location: Madisonville, Louisiana
> Poverty rate: 4.0% (Louisiana: 19.2%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 621 (Louisiana: 871,467)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 1.3% (Louisiana: 15.4%)
> Median household income: $106,090 (Louisiana: $49,469)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0srxpi_0cBiFP4800

Maine: 03903
> Location: South Eliot, Maine
> Poverty rate: 2.2% (Maine: 11.8%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 143 (Maine: 153,131)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 4.1% (Maine: 13.5%)
> Median household income: $79,835 (Maine: $57,918)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bglp6_0cBiFP4800

Maryland: 20736
> Location: Owings, Maryland
> Poverty rate: 1.3% (Maryland: 9.2%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 116 (Maryland: 539,991)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 2.3% (Maryland: 10.2%)
> Median household income: $142,128 (Maryland: $84,805)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RjKtj_0cBiFP4800

Massachusetts: 01731
> Location: Hanscom AFB, Massachusetts
> Poverty rate: 0.0% reported (Massachusetts: 10.3%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 0 reported (Massachusetts: 680,962)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 2.3% (Massachusetts: 11.7%)
> Median household income: $107,778 (Massachusetts: $81,215)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KjuGT_0cBiFP4800

Michigan: 48306
> Location: Rochester Hills, Michigan
> Poverty rate: 1.5% (Michigan: 14.4%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 409 (Michigan: 1,398,527)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 0.8% (Michigan: 13.3%)
> Median household income: $145,299 (Michigan: $57,144)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22JT7T_0cBiFP4800

Minnesota: 55054
> Location: Elko New Market, Minnesota
> Poverty rate: 0.0% reported (Minnesota: 9.7%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 0 reported (Minnesota: 526,065)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 2.3% (Minnesota: 7.9%)
> Median household income: $123,667 (Minnesota: $71,306)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wx5n7_0cBiFP4800

Mississippi: 39047
> Location: Flowood, Mississippi
> Poverty rate: 3.0% (Mississippi: 20.3%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 1,198 (Mississippi: 585,786)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 2.5% (Mississippi: 15.4%)
> Median household income: $87,110 (Mississippi: $45,081)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45sHNi_0cBiFP4800

Missouri: 64157
> Location: Kansas City, Missouri
> Poverty rate: 1.3% (Missouri: 13.7%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 260 (Missouri: 810,045)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 2.3% (Missouri: 11.1%)
> Median household income: $112,159 (Missouri: $55,461)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2190ak_0cBiFP4800

Montana: 59932
> Location: Somers, Montana
> Poverty rate: 0.0% reported (Montana: 13.1%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 0 reported (Montana: 134,605)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 0.0% reported (Montana: 9.2%)
> Median household income: $77,258 (Montana: $54,970)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dgQff_0cBiFP4800

Nebraska: 68523
> Location: Yankee Hill, Nebraska
> Poverty rate: 0.0% reported (Nebraska: 11.1%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 0 reported (Nebraska: 206,579)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 0.0% reported (Nebraska: 8.3%)
> Median household income: $119,861 (Nebraska: $61,439)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MtAcQ_0cBiFP4800

Nevada: 89519
> Location: Reno, Nevada
> Poverty rate: 2.6% (Nevada: 13.1%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 231 (Nevada: 384,690)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 0.8% (Nevada: 11.8%)
> Median household income: $113,125 (Nevada: $60,365)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RR7I9_0cBiFP4800

New Hampshire: 03810
> Location: Alton Bay, New Hampshire
> Poverty rate: 0.0% reported (New Hampshire: 7.6%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 0 reported (New Hampshire: 98,682)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 3.2% (New Hampshire: 6.9%)
> Median household income: $94,018 (New Hampshire: $76,768)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fZASC_0cBiFP4800

New Jersey: 07423
> Location: Ho-Ho-Kus, New Jersey
> Poverty rate: 0.0% reported (New Jersey: 10.0%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 2 (New Jersey: 869,081)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 0.3% (New Jersey: 8.7%)
> Median household income: $216,875 (New Jersey: $82,545)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cLNGx_0cBiFP4800

New Mexico: 87122
> Location: Albuquerque, New Mexico
> Poverty rate: 2.9% (New Mexico: 19.1%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 540 (New Mexico: 392,065)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 1.6% (New Mexico: 17.2%)
> Median household income: $120,325 (New Mexico: $49,754)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hqoH1_0cBiFP4800

New York: 11569
> Location: Point Lookout, New York
> Poverty rate: 0.0% reported (New York: 14.1%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 0 reported (New York: 2,681,277)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 0.0% reported (New York: 14.7%)
> Median household income: $156,750 (New York: $68,486)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OCbNM_0cBiFP4800

North Carolina: 28594
> Location: Emerald Isle, North Carolina
> Poverty rate: 2.7% (North Carolina: 14.7%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 101 (North Carolina: 1,467,591)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 1.5% (North Carolina: 12.6%)
> Median household income: $78,241 (North Carolina: $54,602)

North Dakota: 58047
> Location: Horace, North Dakota
> Poverty rate: 1.1% (North Dakota: 10.7%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 46 (North Dakota: 78,198)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 1.9% (North Dakota: 6.7%)
> Median household income: $133,792 (North Dakota: $64,894)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vo9Sc_0cBiFP4800

Ohio: 45828
> Location: Coldwater, Ohio
> Poverty rate: 1.6% (Ohio: 14.0%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 97 (Ohio: 1,588,343)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 6.5% (Ohio: 13.1%)
> Median household income: $63,636 (Ohio: $56,602)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LpOSh_0cBiFP4800

Oklahoma: 73025
> Location: Edmond, Oklahoma
> Poverty rate: 2.7% (Oklahoma: 15.7%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 367 (Oklahoma: 598,373)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 2.4% (Oklahoma: 12.8%)
> Median household income: $129,464 (Oklahoma: $52,919)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VhcSI_0cBiFP4800

Oregon: 97106
> Location: Banks, Oregon
> Poverty rate: 1.6% (Oregon: 13.2%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 80 (Oregon: 533,527)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 4.6% (Oregon: 15.8%)
> Median household income: $103,958 (Oregon: $62,818)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KjHiK_0cBiFP4800

Pennsylvania: 19025
> Location: Oreland, Pennsylvania
> Poverty rate: 1.5% (Pennsylvania: 12.4%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 88 (Pennsylvania: 1,539,183)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 2.6% (Pennsylvania: 13.3%)
> Median household income: $133,514 (Pennsylvania: $61,744)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LbUbW_0cBiFP4800

Rhode Island: 02828
> Location: Greenville, Rhode Island
> Poverty rate: 1.8% (Rhode Island: 12.4%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 133 (Rhode Island: 125,826)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 3.3% (Rhode Island: 15.3%)
> Median household income: $86,772 (Rhode Island: $67,167)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bVt3h_0cBiFP4800

South Carolina: 29708
> Location: Tega Cay, South Carolina
> Poverty rate: 2.1% (South Carolina: 15.2%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 773 (South Carolina: 741,650)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 1.2% (South Carolina: 12.3%)
> Median household income: $114,070 (South Carolina: $53,199)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZI6V1_0cBiFP4800

South Dakota: 57223
> Location: Castlewood, South Dakota
> Poverty rate: 1.8% (South Dakota: 13.1%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 22 (South Dakota: 110,553)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 2.8% (South Dakota: 9.2%)
> Median household income: $70,484 (South Dakota: $58,275)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fENrg_0cBiFP4800

Tennessee: 37135
> Location: Nolensville, Tennessee
> Poverty rate: 1.4% (Tennessee: 15.2%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 204 (Tennessee: 996,930)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 1.7% (Tennessee: 13.6%)
> Median household income: $126,175 (Tennessee: $53,320)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00NhY6_0cBiFP4800

Texas: 79012
> Location: Bushland, Texas
> Poverty rate: 0.0% reported (Texas: 14.7%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 0 reported (Texas: 4,072,194)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 0.0% reported (Texas: 11.8%)
> Median household income: $115,481 (Texas: $61,874)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qkk1g_0cBiFP4800

Utah: 84025
> Location: Farmington, Utah
> Poverty rate: 2.1% (Utah: 9.8%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 478 (Utah: 298,537)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 2.6% (Utah: 6.7%)
> Median household income: $106,535 (Utah: $71,621)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AkiUm_0cBiFP4800

Vermont: 05494
> Location: Westford, Vermont
> Poverty rate: 1.4% (Vermont: 10.9%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 26 (Vermont: 65,652)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 6.0% (Vermont: 11.3%)
> Median household income: $92,292 (Vermont: $61,973)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VFcVR_0cBiFP4800

Virginia: 22027
> Location: Dunn Loring, Virginia
> Poverty rate: 0.0% reported (Virginia: 10.6%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 0 reported (Virginia: 865,691)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 0.0% reported (Virginia: 8.2%)
> Median household income: $250,000+ (Virginia: $74,222)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00NC8z_0cBiFP4800

Washington: 98065
> Location: Snoqualmie, Washington
> Poverty rate: 1.5% (Washington: 10.8%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 230 (Washington: 785,244)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 2.4% (Washington: 11.9%)
> Median household income: $144,320 (Washington: $73,775)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q2aaE_0cBiFP4800

West Virginia: 25560
> Location: Teays Valley, West Virginia
> Poverty rate: 2.0% (West Virginia: 17.6%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 160 (West Virginia: 310,044)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 0.4% (West Virginia: 16.8%)
> Median household income: $90,216 (West Virginia: $46,711)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38xHDs_0cBiFP4800

Wisconsin: 53103
> Location: Big Bend, Wisconsin
> Poverty rate: 1.4% (Wisconsin: 11.3%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 51 (Wisconsin: 639,160)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 2.4% (Wisconsin: 10.8%)
> Median household income: $91,210 (Wisconsin: $61,747)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sZtFn_0cBiFP4800

Wyoming: 82721
> Location: Moorcroft, Wyoming
> Poverty rate: 4.1% (Wyoming: 11.0%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 125 (Wyoming: 62,257)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 2.0% (Wyoming: 5.4%)
> Median household income: $78,600 (Wyoming: $64,049)

Methodology

To determine the ZIP code with the lowest poverty rate in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year estimates of the percentage of people for whom poverty status had been determined as living below the poverty line from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey.

We used ZIP Code Tabulation Areas -- a census geography type which defines areal representations of United States Postal Service ZIP codes (USPS ZIP codes do not define geographic boundaries but instead are a network of mail delivery routes in a service area). We refer to Census ZCTAs as ZIP codes.

Of the 33,120 ZIP codes the Census publishes data for, 32,936 had boundaries that fell within one of the 50 states, while the rest were in the District of Columbia or Puerto Rico.

ZIP codes were excluded if poverty rates were not available in the 2019 ACS, if the population for which the poverty status had been determined was less than 1,000, or if the sampling error associated with a ZIP code’s data was deemed too high.

The sampling error was defined as too high if the coefficient of variation -- a statistical assessment of how reliable an estimate is -- for a ZIP code’s poverty rate was above 15% and greater than two standard deviations above the mean CV for all ZIP codes’ poverty rates. We similarly excluded ZIP codes that had a sampling error too high for their population for which poverty status had been determined, using the same definition.

The remaining 21,172 places were ranked within their state based on their poverty rates. To break ties, we used median household income.

Additional information on the number of people living below the poverty line, median household income, and the share of households receiving SNAP benefits are also five-year estimates from the 2019 ACS.

24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Best School in Every State

have greater disparities in quality than schools — a distinction especially important considering what is at stake. Each year, millions of American children enroll in school for the first time, and their likelihood of academic success is determined in part by the institution they attend.  Factors such as teacher engagement, academic rigor, diversity, and the […]
EDUCATION
elpaisanoonline.com

California has Lowest COVID 19 Case Rate

It has been almost two years since the start of COVID 19, and yet it won’t be gone anytime soon. However for California, one of the country’s most populated states officially has the lowest COVID 19 cases in the US. The CDC has provided information about the latest data on the state’s COVID 19 numbers on Monday Sept 20.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mediafeed.org

The rudest drivers in every state

Driving in the city is no easy feat. From dodging cyclists and pedestrians to sitting through never-ending congestion, urban driving presents unique challenges that can make even the most seasoned drivers nervous. Not only are these stressors commonplace in urban environments, but they can lead to impatient or irate drivers who lose their restraint and engage in rude behavior on the roads, ranging from cutting off another driver or pedestrian to a hit-and-run.
TRAFFIC
