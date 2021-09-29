CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Valve might be plotting a standalone Index VR successor

By Eric Abent
SlashGear
SlashGear
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZLSMH_0cBiFA4T00

It appears that Valve may be working on a competitor to the Oculus Quest. Eagle-eyed data-miners have discovered what appear to be references to a new Valve-made VR headset codenamed Deckard, and those references suggest that the new headset will be a standalone device. There’s no telling if this device will ever see the light of day, but these clues are enough to suggest that Valve has at least explored the idea of making its own standalone VR headset.

This information comes from YouTuber and VR enthusiast Brad Lynch, who, in a new video, dives into public SteamVR branches to showcase multiple references to Deckard. Combined with information discovered in Valve patent applications, Lynch believes that Deckard is a new VR headset that can operate as a standalone device. That stands in opposition to the Valve Index, which needs to be connected to a PC to function. We’ve embedded Lynch’s video below, so be sure to give it a watch.

While the video is packed from beginning to end with information, there are a few key discoveries to note. The first two are SteamVR internal menu options called “Prism” and “Standalone System Layer,” the latter of which suggests that the VR headset will indeed operate as a standalone device. In addition, Lynch has also discovered a reference to Deckard in a Steam Linux ARM binary.

Ars Technica made things even more interesting by confirming with its sources that Valve had been working on at least two new VR headsets. One of these prototype headsets would need to be tethered to a PC like the original Valve Index, while the other used a built-in processor and offered “inside-out tracking.” Ars even states that Valve has brought on at least one outside company to help it develop inside-out tracking for its standalone VR headset.

Of course, these references are not hard confirmation that Valve will release a standalone VR headset, and Ars notes that Valve has started working on new devices only to kill them off in the prototype phase before. Furthermore, the impending release of the Steam Deck could delay a launch of such a standalone headset as well, but we’ll just have to keep our eyes peeled for any official announcements from Valve in the future.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Valve Index is Out in Australia – Here Are the Games IGN AU Loves

The Valve Index is finally available in Australia, and still represents one of the best VR solutions money can buy. I’ve spent several weeks playing with the hardware* and testing a wide variety of games, and have come away impressed by the quality of the system's tracking, its controllers, the built-in speakers and the resolution and refresh rate of its display. Almost all the points made in IGN’s full Valve Index review absolutely still stand, but a couple of things have changed since then.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Popular Skyrim mod The Forgotten City launches standalone on Nintendo Switch today

The Forgotten City, an award-winning ancient civilisation murder mystery which started life as a Skyrim mod, will today launch for Nintendo Switch as a cloud game. Set in a cursed Roman city stuck in a timeloop, this puzzle-solving investigative adventure has gained a huge amount of popularity and a Writers' Guild award for its script.
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

Valve is working on a standalone VR headset to rival Oculus Quest

A file hidden in SteamVR’s system files has revealed what might just be Valve’s next flagship project: a new virtual reality headset with built-in wireless functionality. YouTuber Brad Lynch found a handful of references to the device in his latest deep-dive of the SteamVR file system, and Ars Technica later confirmed with its own sources that the VR headset is, indeed, in development at Valve.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vr Headsets#Vr Video#Oculus#Eagle#Vr#Youtuber#Ars Technica#Valve Index
Android Central

Best PlayStation VR controller 2021

Best PlayStation VR Controller Android Central 2021. The perfect controller for the PlayStation VR (PSVR) depends on the type of game you want to play, your preferred playstyle, and how much immersion you want for your game. Shooting games are the most popular style of game in the VR community, and the PlayStation Aim controller adds a level of immersion you can't get with your Move controllers. Check out all your options here!
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Report: New VR headset by Valve discovered in SteamVR datamine

It looks like Valve might have a new VR headset in the works, at least according to Youtuber Brad Lynch. This new headset, codenamed “Deckard,” would serve as the second VR headset made by Valve after the Valve Index, and it will reportedly sport a design similar to those of Facebook’s Oculus Quest headsets. Lynch found out about the headset when digging through the SteamVR files, which featured several references to it, “which he then cross-referenced against the company’s recent patent applications.”
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Ars Technica

A new “standalone” Valve VR headset teased by deep SteamVR file dive

What's in the future for VR headsets made by Valve, which launched the pricey, bulky, and impressive Valve Index in August 2019? The best information in the wild right now seems to be coming from Valve itself: data-mining discoveries and patent applications are adding up to something that looks like a brand-new Valve VR system with some form of built-in wireless functionality.
SOFTWARE
PCGamesN

Valve SteamVR data mine hints at a new wireless VR headset codenamed ‘Deckard’

2020 was a watershed moment for VR gaming, with the release of Half-Life: Alyx and the Valve Index dramatically reshaping discussions on what elements make the best VR games on PC and what the best VR headset to play them on are. These conversations on all things virtual reality may be in for another radical shift as recent reports suggest that it won’t be long until the next stage in Valve’s vision for VR is revealed.
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

Reports: Valve Working On ‘Deckard’ Standalone Headset With ‘VRLink’ Wireless

YouTuber Bradley Lynch found evidence of a Valve standalone VR headset in SteamVR driver files, and Ars Technica says its sources confirm its existence. Valve Index, the company’s $999 tethered PC VR kit, has now been on the market for more than two years. It still has best-in-class tracking and audio quality but its 1600×1440 resolution is lower than both Facebook’s $299 Oculus Quest 2 (1832×1920) and HTC’s Vive Pro 2 (2448×2448).
VIDEO GAMES
IBTimes

Valve Reportedly Working On Independent VR Headset Similar To Oculus Quest, Leak Says

Valve is reportedly working on an independent headset that is similar to the Facebook Oculus Quest platform, according to leaks. Reports claim that the successor of the Valve Index could be on its way with the capability to work independently without the need to connect to a PC cable or to be tethered. The new device might also ditch the inside-out tracking or the external base station.
VIDEO GAMES
protocol.com

VR pioneer The Void is plotting a comeback

Location-based VR pioneer The Void may rise from the ashes next year: A former investor has acquired key assets of the defunct startup and is now looking to relaunch it with key team members, Protocol has learned. The company is said to be actively fundraising, and is getting ready to start hiring additional talent soon.
BUSINESS
TrendHunter.com

VR Entertainment Islands

AT&T worked with lifestyle and gaming brand 100 Thieves to create a virtual reality island to support immersive social experiences and entertainment. The sci-fi AT&T Station has a spaceship-like design and it helps users connect with one another via social VR platform VRChat. Within the experience, users can view HBO Max titles at a virtual movie theater, as well as engage in games such as trivia, billiards and hide and seek.
VIDEO GAMES
Ubergizmo

Standalone Microsoft Office 2021 Will Set You Back $250

A little over a week ago, Microsoft announced that Office 2021 will be available on the 5th of October. The company did not mention how much it would cost, but for those who are keen on the standalone version of the productivity suite will be interested to learn that it will set them back $250.
SOFTWARE
uploadvr.com

Lynx Standalone AR-VR Headset Kickstarter Launches With $500 Price

French startup Lynx just launched the Kickstarter campaign for its upcoming standalone AR-VR hybrid headset. The device is promised for pledges above €425 to non-EU countries, equivalent to around $500. UPDATE October 6: Lynx initially included EU VAT in all pledges, but now offers a non-EU option, reducing the price...
ADVOCACY
SlashGear

SlashGear

27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy