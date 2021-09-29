CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucs add CB Richard Sherman to injury-ravaged secondary

 8 days ago

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed Richard Sherman, a three-time All-Pro cornerback and Super Bowl champion who has been dealing with legal issues in the offseason.

Sherman got a one-year deal Wednesday and said Tom Brady helped recruit him to the defending Super Bowl champions, who have been hit hard by injuries to their secondary.

“He’s the all-time great quarterback reaching out, and anytime he makes that call, it’s a very difficult opportunity to pass up,” Sherman said on his podcast.

A five-time Pro Bowler, Sherman spent the last three seasons with San Francisco. Before that, he was one of the NFL's top defenders with Seattle, helping the Seahawks win the 2013 title and go to the Super Bowl the next season. He played seven seasons in Seattle (2011-17).

He was involved in several incidents during the summer, including being arrested in July at the home of his wife’s parents in Redmond, Washington. Sherman, 33, was charged with five misdemeanors, including two counts of domestic violence, plus resisting arrest, DUI and reckless endangerment.

He pleaded not guilty to those charges while saying on social medial he was “deeply remorseful” for his actions. A pretrial hearing is set for Friday.

Sherman has the most interceptions in the league over the last 10 seasons (36). He also has been a star in the playoffs and was selected to the NFL Team of the Decade for the 2010s.

Tampa Bay has lost cornerbacks Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean to injuries.

