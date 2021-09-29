CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Man On Horse Trolls People Waiting In Massive Lines At Gas Station

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Nglp_0cBiF7VX00

In case you’re unaware of what’s going on across the pond, the United Kingdom is experiences a massive gas crisis.

Shortages, long lines, panic buying, rising prices, it’s a tough scene at the gas pump right now.

And much like we saw in the the states here over the summer, people are going crazy. We’ve seen fights at the pumps, people filling up plastic grocery bags with gas… it’s chaos.

However, wherever there is chaos, there is always somebody looking to troll.

Imagine waiting in a stupid long line for gas, people taking forever, and next thing you know you see some random dude riding a HORSE into the gas station.

Some dude from the United Kingdom by the name of Gus Lee Dolphin (great handle by the way) decided that it would be hilarious to troll some people by riding his horse into the gas station.

He posted the video on his Instagram page, and in the video, you hear the man chanting:

“Queing for petrol.”

“Queing for petrol.”

“I don’t need petrol.”

“Cause I’m on a horse.”

And sure, I can imagine it pissed off some of the people in line, but it’s f*ckin’ hilarious. The kind of laugh you need today.

Cheers.

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

7 photos show chaos at gas stations in the UK, where a fuel shortage has led to mile-long queues, people bottling petrol, and one man riding a horse past the pumps

An acute fuel shortage has caused widespread panic for drivers in the UK. Footage shows mile-long queues and customers bottling petrol out of anger and desperation. Insider rounded up key scenes of the chaos happening across the country. See more stories on Insider's business page. Thousands of gas stations in...
ECONOMY
CNN

Brits line up for gas as BP closes some service stations

London (CNN Business) — British drivers are being urged not to panic buy gasoline after a shortage of truck drivers forced BP to temporarily close some of its UK service stations. The Automobile Association (AA) appealed for calm on Friday as drivers in some parts of the United Kingdom flocked...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Long Lines#Trolls#Uk#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Gas Price
New York Post

The disgusting reason you should never pass on passing gas

A fart a day keeps the doctor away. Breaking wind while in the company of others might seem like the height of rudeness — it was even ranked one of the worst house guest behaviors by a UK survey — but one enterprising TikTok doctor suggests that letting it rip is absolutely essential because, otherwise, the farts could come out of your mouth.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Rats ‘the size of cats’ reportedly invading homes through toilets

Large rats “the size of cats” have reportedly been invading homes in England by climbing up through toilets.ACE Pest Control boss Andrew Dellbridge told Norwich Evening News that rats are getting “bigger and braver” since lockdown."I was called out to one job in Norwich and the customer could barely speak, she was in so much shock,” he said. "She’d been using the bathroom and heard a noise. She looked down and it was in the toilet bowl. And this is happening more and more frequently."He also heard from a couple who were driven out of their home by the...
ANIMALS
Woman's World

Check Your Change Jars! This Quarter From 1970 Is Worth $35,000 Today

We all have loose change sitting around, despite our promises to ourselves to roll ’em and bring ’em to the bank — or at least deposit them in one of those sorting machines. And while it’s no surprise that many 200-year-old coins are worth more than the standard value, it turns out that a 1970 quarter could be worth far more than 25 cents!
MARKETS
IBTimes

McDonald’s Customer Killed In ‘Freak Accident’ At Drive-Thru While Paying For Food

A McDonald’s customer in Canada is dead following a “freak accident” at the drive-thru in Edmonton, where a man was crushed by his own vehicle. The incident took place about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday after a man arrived at the drive-thru and placed his order. However, after paying for the food at the window, he dropped his bank card on the ground and attempted to pick it up.
RESTAURANTS
gentside.co.uk

Drunken man throws himself at a massive shark from his boat

Don't drink and swim. As proof, a chilling video has surfaced on social networks. A man, probably drunk, jumped from his boat onto a shark that was circling the boat. A video dating from 2 July surfaced during the week showing the adventures of a man on his boat. In the video, an unidentified man is filming a shark swimming next to their boat. In between a choir of 'Ooohs' and 'Aaahs,' to everyone's disbelief, we see a man jumping in the water, right above the shark. After looking at the camera—as if posing for a photo—he quickly gets back onto the boat as his mates cheer him on, saying: 'That was sick, man!'
ACCIDENTS
tasteofhome.com

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use teal pumpkins during Halloween to show awareness of children’s food allergies and blue pumpkin buckets to spread awareness for autism. It’s a great ways to spark conversations about issues that deserve the spotlight without seeming in-your-face.
HOME & GARDEN
Best Life

Never Wear These Shoes on a Plane, Flight Attendant and Pilot Warn

Before 2001, you probably didn't think much about what footwear to fly in, as long as it was comfortable. But ever since we've had to remove our shoes to get through security, that wardrobe decision has become a lot more loaded—you need shoes that don't have complicated ties or buckles, and that are easy to slip on and off so you don't hold up the line. But according to experts, there is actually one type of shoe that some people prefer that you should never wear on a plane, as they could pose more than one major risk. Read on to find out which pair of shoes you should store in your luggage instead, according to flight attendants, pilots, and other experts in the industry.
LIFESTYLE
Good News Daily

Man Buys Food for Hungry Teen and it Changes His Life

When a kind man saw a teen asking for donuts in exchange for helping him carry his groceries out of the store, he quickly sprung into action. When Matt White went to grab his groceries from Kroger, he has no idea that he was about to help a young man and his mother, possibly forever. Chauncey Black decided to head towards the wealthy part of town in search of kindness. He began asking people if he could carry their groceries out to their car in exchange for donuts or a few dollars which he would use to grab food for him and his mother he is disabled and stuck at home.
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

74K+
Followers
6K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy