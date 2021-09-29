Podcast: It’s Golf Week in Mississippi

Golf professional and Mississippi Sports Hall of Famer Randy Watkins joins the Cleveland boys to discuss the Ryder Cup and the Sanderson Farms Invitational, which is played this week at the Country Club. As it happens, all-time Ryder Cup match-winner Sergio Garcia will defend his title, coming off the American’s record-setting victory over the Europeans at Whistling Straits. Watkins, an Ole Miss man, also has an opinion on Saturday’s Ole Miss-Alabama football showdown. You know the Cleveland boys do, too.

