Mississippi State

Podcast: It’s Golf Week in Mississippi

By Rick Cleveland
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 8 days ago
Golf professional and Mississippi Sports Hall of Famer Randy Watkins joins the Cleveland boys to discuss the Ryder Cup and the Sanderson Farms Invitational, which is played this week at the Country Club. As it happens, all-time Ryder Cup match-winner Sergio Garcia will defend his title, coming off the American’s record-setting victory over the Europeans at Whistling Straits. Watkins, an Ole Miss man, also has an opinion on Saturday’s Ole Miss-Alabama football showdown. You know the Cleveland boys do, too.

Stream all episodes here.

Mississippi Today

Podcast: Greenville Christian proves to all it’s legit

Mississippi State
Mississippi Sports
Cleveland, MS
Mississippi Today

Sanderson field will include Garcia, Simpson, Woodland, many more

In just its third year as a standalone PGA Tour event, Mississippi’s Sanderson Farms Championship apparently has hit the big-time, attracting a mix of established world champions and up-and-coming pro golfers. Major champions Webb Simpson (2012 U.S. Open), Gary Woodland (2019 U.S. Open), Zach Johnson (2007 Masters, 2015 Open championship),...
Mississippi Today

Podcast: Mississippi football, some terrific regional matchups

Mississippi Today

Mississippi Stories: Jeffrey Rupp

In this episode of Mississippi Stories, Mississippi Today Editor-At-Large Marshall Ramsey sits down with Jeffrey Rupp, director of outreach for the Center for Entrepreneurship and Outreach at Mississippi State University. Rupp, also an alderman in the city of Starkville, talks about the E-center, it’s missions, its successes and how it...
Mississippi Today

Mississippi Today

Mississippi Today is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) news and media company with a forward-facing mission of civic engagement and public dialog through service journalism, live events and digital outreach.

