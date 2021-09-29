CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

From 007 to Macbeth: Daniel Craig plots return to Broadway

ABC News
ABC News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e9aD7_0cBiF3yd00

Fresh off his turn as James Bond, Daniel Craig has his next project lined up and its also got plenty of blood being spilled.

Craig will return to Broadway in 2022 as Macbeth in a revival of Williams Shakespeare's tragedy, with Ruth Negga making her Broadway debut playing Lady Macbeth.

“Macbeth” will play the Lyceum Theatre starting March 29, 2022, with an opening set for April 28. Tony Award-winner Sam Gold will direct. Barbara Broccoli, who produces the James Bond films with her brother, is a producer of “Macbeth.”

Craig was last on Broadway in a 2013 revival of Harold Pinter's “Betrayal” opposite his wife, Rachel Weisz, and directed by Mike Nichols. Craig also starred opposite Hugh Jackman in 2009's “A Steady Rain.” Gold directed Craig in a 2016 off-Broadway production of “Othello” alongside David Oyelowo.

Negga, whose film credits include “Loving” and “World War Z,” started her career in the theater, and in 2020, made her New York City theatrical debut in the titular role of "Hamlet."

It will mark the second high-profile “Macbeth” after Joel Coen’s Shakespeare adaptation “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. That film will be released in theaters Dec. 25 and on Apple TV+ on Jan. 14.

Comments / 1

Related
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Daniel Craig's unconventional wedding to Rachel Weisz revealed

Rachel Avery Daniel Craig wedding: James Bond star Daniel is married to Rachel Weisz – and their 2011 wedding day just might surprise you. While Daniel Craig may be stepping down from the James Bond franchise, he is still very much committed to his wife Rachel Weisz, whom he has been married to since 2011.
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Why Exactly Is Daniel Craig Leaving James Bond After 'No Time To Die'?

James Bond will never be the same once the credits role on the next 007 movie, No Time To Die, because it's Daniel Craig's last appearance as the famous British spy. It's been known for a while that Craig would be hanging up his license to kill after this Bond film, but what has he said about his departure from the franchise?
MOVIES
The Independent

Daniel Craig attended No Time To Die premiere with daughter Ella

Daniel Craig attended the premiere of his fifth and final James Bond film, No Time To Die, with his daughter.The actor arrived at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday 28 September with his eldest child, 29-year-old actor Ella Loudon.Craig wore a pink velvet dinner jacket from London-based haberdashery The Anderson & Sheppard. He paired the statement piece with a crisp white shirt, black bow tie and black trousers.Posing for the cameras alongside her father, Loudon cut a smart figure in an ivory silk shirt, black blazer and trousers, and a blue Fabergé pendant. Her blonde hair was swept back into...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Rachel Weisz
Person
Frances Mcdormand
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
David Oyelowo
Person
Barbara Broccoli
Person
Joel Coen
Person
Mike Nichols
Person
Ruth Negga
Person
Harold Pinter
Variety

Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand Bring Joel Coen’s ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ to the Oscars Race

The early days of awards season bring buzz and promise, but they also mean it’s time for studios to develop strategy and brainstorm opportunities to strike. With the Toronto International Film Festival handing out its prestigious People’s Choice prize to Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast,” the Focus Features drama has the authority to declare itself the best picture front-runner for this awards season — but holding on to the throne won’t be easy. Speaking of thrones, Joel Coen’s adaptation of “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” his first solo directorial helm without his brother Ethan in years, played like gangbusters at the Sept. 24 opening night...
MOVIES
GoldDerby

Denzel Washington on the ‘fascinating journey’ to playing Macbeth

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” doesn’t open for more than two months, but the A24 and Apple TV+ drama has already generated some of the best reviews ever for Denzel Washington. The two-time Oscar winner and eight-time nominee plays Macbeth in the Joel Coen film, a role that Washington said completed a “fascinating journey” for him decades after graduating from Fordham University in 1977. “I went to school a thousand feet from here and played Othello at 20, and I didn’t know what I was doing,” Washington joked at the New York Film Festival last month when “The Tragedy of Macbeth” had...
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Every Man Who Has Been Rumored to Take Over as the Next James Bond: Regé-Jean Page, Sam Heughan, Idris Elba and More

Who will it be? Daniel Craig will say goodbye to James Bond after the premiere of No Time to Die in September 2021 — and fans have questions about the next actor in line. Craig originally suited up for the character in 2006, appearing in five films since then as the British secret agent. The Knives Out star followed in the footsteps of Barry Nelson, Sean Connery, Bob Simmons, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan to portray Ian Fleming’s character.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway#New York City#Apple Tv
The Hollywood Reporter

Regina King, Idris Elba, Jay-Z Open London Film Festival With “Revolutionary” Western ‘The Harder They Fall’

After a pandemic-impacted year where the BFI London Film Festival was, like so many others, forced to scale back much of its offerings with very limited in-person events and almost zero international guests, Wednesday night saw the U.K.’s biggest cinema event roar back to life. The Royal Festival Hall, on the banks of the River Thames and a new setting after the festival shifted from its traditional base in Leicester Square, was the location for the grand 2021 revival and where Regina King, Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regé-Jean Page, Ted Sarandos, Jay-Z and, according to reports (she ducked the photographers), Beyoncé,...
MOVIES
kshb.com

James Bond 'basically raped a woman' in early film, 'No Time To Die' director says

The director of the soon-to-be-released James Bond movie "No Time To Die" says past films depicted the fictional British spy as misogynistic — or worse. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, "No Time To Die" director Cary Fukunaga reflected on Bond films of the past and how the films wouldn't be acceptable in a post-#MeToo world.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Kokomo Perspective

The name's... Who will take over from Daniel Craig as James Bond?

Daniel Craig is to finally hang up his tuxedo following the release of new James Bond movie 'No Time To Die'. After five films and 15 years in the role - overtaking the late great Sir Roger Moore's record as the longest-serving 007 - it is time to find a new actor to drive the Aston Martin cars.
MOVIES
flickprime.com

Daniel Craig’s next venture after James Bond to be in Broadway with Ruth Negga

Daniel Craig has been roped in to play the lead in Shakespeare’s tragedy Macbeth for Broadway. Craig will likely be joined by Ruth Negga making her Broadway debut taking part in Lady Macbeth in a revival of William Shakespeare’s epic tragedy. Craig’s Broadway comeback comes straight off his run because the British Spy, James Bond.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

No Time To Die Reactions Are In, Here’s What People Are Saying About Daniel Craig’s Final James Bond Movie

Well, folks, the end of an era is almost upon us. In 2006, Daniel Craig succeeded Pierce Brosnan as the cinematic James Bond for Casino Royale, and went on to reprise the role in 2008’s Quantum of Solace, 2012’s Skyfall and 2015’s Spectre. Now, after being delayed for a year and a half, Craig’s final Bond outing, No Time to Die, is over a week away from being released domestically. However, some folks have already gotten to see the latest James Bond movie, and are now sharing their reactions to it online.
MOVIES
signalscv.com

No Time to Die free streaming: How to Watch Daniel Craig movie online?

Daniel Craig is putting on the dinner jacket one last time, and as ever, the action is shaken and stirred. Daniel Craig. He’s back for the final time as superspy James Bond in No Time to Die, the 25th 007 film. For a while, the British actor made it sound like he wouldn’t put on Bond’s dinner jacket for a fifth time, so savor this one, fans. Here’s what to know about the upcoming movie.
MOVIES
Indy100

10 spectacularly honest quotes from Daniel Craig on playing James Bond

Daniel Craig has been playing James Bond for 15 years now but his run as 007 is coming to an end with his final outing as the iconic agent being released in cinemas this week. No Time to Die will be the fifth time that Craig has played Bond, making him the third longest-serving actor in the role behind Roger Moore and Sean Connery.
CELEBRITIES
kiss951.com

Daniel Craig Finally Knows About the ‘Weekend’ Meme from ‘SNL’

Daniel Craig now knows that he’s a popular meme on the internet, more than a year and a half later. The James Bond actor, 53, who retires from the spy franchise this year with No Time to Die, was asked about his viral weekend meme from Saturday Night Live in a recent interview with The New York Times.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ABC News

ABC News

413K+
Followers
105K+
Post
212M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy