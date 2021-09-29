Trump endorsed a candidate for Arizona governor right after she called for him to to be added to Mount Rushmore

US President Donald Trump arrives for the Independence Day events at Mount Rushmore National Memorial in Keystone, South Dakota, July 3, 2020. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty

Trump endorsed an Arizona gubernatorial candidate right after she called for his addition to Mount Rushmore.

Kari Lake, the GOP candidate, is a former news anchor who has echoed Trump's false claims of election fraud.

"She will do a far better job than RINO Governor Doug Ducey," Trump wrote in a statement.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed a former news anchor for Arizona governor just hours after she called for Trump to be "added" to the Mount Rushmore national memorial.

Kari Lake, a former anchor for Fox 10 News in Phoenix, has risen to prominence by attacking the media, railing against vaccine mandates, and spreading Trump's false claims of election fraud during the 2020 election — Trump narrowly lost the state to President Joe Biden by just over 10,000 votes.

"She is strong on Crime, will protect our Border, Second Amendment, Military, and Vets, and will fight to restore Election Integrity (both past and future!)," Trump said in a statement on Tuesday. "She is against Covid lockdowns, Cancel Culture, and will end 'woke' curriculum in our schools. She will do a far better job than RINO Governor Doug Ducey--won't even be a contest!"

Trump turned against Ducey, Arizona's sitting Republican governor, after Ducey certified his state's presidential election results in late November 2020 — Ducey ignored a phone call from the president while signing the official paperwork.

Trump pressured Ducey and other Arizona Republicans to subvert the will of their constituents and overturn the results of the election. Since then, he's claimed that Ducey "betrayed the people of Arizona" and called for Republicans to vote him out of office.

"Arizona will not forget what Ducey just did," Trump said to a crowd in Arizona just after Ducey certified the vote.

A months-long, controversial right-wing election "audit" that Trump pushed concluded this month that Biden actually beat Trump in Arizona by a few hundred more votes than election officials determined last year.

Ducey, who's in his second term, isn't eligible for reelection and Lake is one of several Republican candidates, including a former GOP congressman and the state treasurer, who've jumped into the GOP primary race.