CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Trump endorsed a candidate for Arizona governor right after she called for him to to be added to Mount Rushmore

By Madison Hall, Eliza Relman
Business Insider
Business Insider
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MtLUf_0cBiF0KS00
US President Donald Trump arrives for the Independence Day events at Mount Rushmore National Memorial in Keystone, South Dakota, July 3, 2020. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty
  • Trump endorsed an Arizona gubernatorial candidate right after she called for his addition to Mount Rushmore.
  • Kari Lake, the GOP candidate, is a former news anchor who has echoed Trump's false claims of election fraud.
  • "She will do a far better job than RINO Governor Doug Ducey," Trump wrote in a statement.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed a former news anchor for Arizona governor just hours after she called for Trump to be "added" to the Mount Rushmore national memorial.

—Kari Lake for AZ Governor (@KariLake) September 28, 2021

Kari Lake, a former anchor for Fox 10 News in Phoenix, has risen to prominence by attacking the media, railing against vaccine mandates, and spreading Trump's false claims of election fraud during the 2020 election — Trump narrowly lost the state to President Joe Biden by just over 10,000 votes.

"She is strong on Crime, will protect our Border, Second Amendment, Military, and Vets, and will fight to restore Election Integrity (both past and future!)," Trump said in a statement on Tuesday. "She is against Covid lockdowns, Cancel Culture, and will end 'woke' curriculum in our schools. She will do a far better job than RINO Governor Doug Ducey--won't even be a contest!"

Trump turned against Ducey, Arizona's sitting Republican governor, after Ducey certified his state's presidential election results in late November 2020 — Ducey ignored a phone call from the president while signing the official paperwork.

Trump pressured Ducey and other Arizona Republicans to subvert the will of their constituents and overturn the results of the election. Since then, he's claimed that Ducey "betrayed the people of Arizona" and called for Republicans to vote him out of office.

"Arizona will not forget what Ducey just did," Trump said to a crowd in Arizona just after Ducey certified the vote.

A months-long, controversial right-wing election "audit" that Trump pushed concluded this month that Biden actually beat Trump in Arizona by a few hundred more votes than election officials determined last year.

Ducey, who's in his second term, isn't eligible for reelection and Lake is one of several Republican candidates, including a former GOP congressman and the state treasurer, who've jumped into the GOP primary race.

Comments / 134

Sharon Roberts
8d ago

did he not say something about him being up on Mt. Rushmore during a voting rally held at the Amphitheater there. his ego is unbelievable.

Reply(2)
19
Viva Satire!!
8d ago

Reportedly the DNC has offered to place Donald Trump's profile on the backend of their Donkey Mascot as well.

Reply(46)
35
Elizabeth Walsh
8d ago

Rushmore is for great presidents who cared about our country. Not that failed reality tv thing.

Reply(2)
34
Related
Washington Post

The Trump threat may soon get worse. Here’s the under-the-radar reason for it.

The sunny reading of the threat posed by Donald Trump goes like this: Yes, Trump hatched multiple schemes to overturn the 2020 election, but their implausibility, his incompetence and the unwillingness of Republicans to play along suggest there’s little to fear from a rerun in 2024. We should hope that’s...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Doug Ducey
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Post

Trump and his allies target McConnell over deal to avoid default

Thursday’s debt-limit deal has prompted a new round of attacks on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell by former president Donald Trump and his supporters, highlighting McConnell’s beleaguered role in a party where Trump remains the most powerful force. “Looks like Mitch McConnell is folding to the Democrats, again,” Trump said...
POTUS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Why McConnell backed down

HUNTER BIDEN showcased his art to about 200 people at Milk Studios in Hollywood, Calif., The Daily Mail’s Josh Boswell reports. Guests included “World Champion boxer SUGAR RAY LEONARD … Los Angeles Mayor ERIC GARCETTI” — President JOE BIDEN’s pick to be ambassador to India — “and the artist behind BARACK OBAMA’S iconic Hope poster.” Prices ranged between $75k and a half-million dollars. The White House has said that Hunter won’t know who the buyers of his art are — even though he’s talking with potential buyers face-to-face.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Mike Lee may finally pay for his Trump sycophancy

The Republican senator from Utah knew John Eastman’s crackpot theory to overthrow the election was hogwash. Nevertheless, he took the path of least resistance. He did not go public with the attempted coup. Instead, as The Post’s Bob Woodward and Robert Costa report in their new book “Peril,” Lee called around state legislators to see whether Republicans were sending alternate slates of delegates. When there were none, he breathed a sigh of relief that Eastman’s stunt wouldn’t work.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mount Rushmore#Republicans#Gop#Rino#Fox 10 News#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Business Insider

Business Insider

247K+
Followers
17K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy