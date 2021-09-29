Southwest Airlines painted Disney characters on one of its planes to celebrate the 50th anniversary of both the airline and Walt Disney World
- Southwest Airlines and Walt Disney World Resort teamed up to create an iconic 50th-anniversary aircraft livery.
- The plane features both company's 50th-anniversary logos and is finished with an "EARidescent treatment."
- See more stories on Insider's business page .
Source: Southwest AirlinesThe Boeing 737-700 aircraft features the 50th-anniversary logos for both Southwest and Disney and has been emblazoned with a specially-made "EARidescent treatment," giving the plane a brilliant sheen.
Source: Southwest AirlinesDisney was also brought inside the cabin of the aircraft. The window shades are lined with beloved characters like Woody...
Source: Southwest AirlinesDonald Duck...
Source: Southwest AirlinesMinnie...
Source: Southwest Airlinesand Mickey Mouse.
Source: Southwest AirlinesThe overhead bins also sparkle with both company's 50th-anniversary logos.
Source: Southwest AirlinesThe aircraft debuted at Southwest's Technical Operations Hangar at Houston's William P. Hobby International Airport. Mickey and Minnie joined the celebration to send the aircraft off on its first journey to Orlando International Airport.
Source: Southwest AirlinesThe 50th-anniversary aircraft will fly around the Southwest system through March 2022 and fans are encouraged to track the plane's tail number, N954WN.
Source: Southwest Airlines"Celebrating 50 years of making memories during our shared milestone anniversary is at the heart of this magical collaboration with the Walt Disney World Resort," said Southwest's Director of Public Relations Brandy King.
Source: Southwest Airlines"As Walt Disney World Resort kicks off The World's Most Magical Celebration commemorating our 50th anniversary, we are thrilled to bring even more magic to guests' vacations and to the sky with the help of our friends at Southwest," said Senior Vice President of Disney Destinations Claire Bilby.
Source: Southwest AirlinesAs part of the celebration, Southwest is running a "50 Days of Giveaways" sweepstakes that will award each winner a vacation package to visit the Walt Disney World in Orlando.
Source: Southwest AirlinesSouthwest Airlines turned 50 on June 18 and Walt Disney World's 18-month anniversary celebration begins on October 1.
Source: Southwest AirlinesRead the original article on Business Insider
Comments / 0