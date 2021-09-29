Southwest Airlines painted Disney characters on one of its planes to celebrate the 50th anniversary of both the airline and Walt Disney World

Southwest Airlines and Walt Disney World's commemorative aircraft Stephen M. Keller/Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines and Walt Disney World Resort teamed up to create an iconic 50th-anniversary aircraft livery.

The plane features both company's 50th-anniversary logos and is finished with an "EARidescent treatment."

Southwest Airlines and Walt Disney World Resort unveiled a special co-branded aircraft livery on Tuesday to celebrate the 50th anniversaries of both companies.

Source: Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines and Walt Disney World's commemorative aircraft Stephen M. Keller/Southwest Airlines

The Boeing 737-700 aircraft features the 50th-anniversary logos for both Southwest and Disney and has been emblazoned with a specially-made "EARidescent treatment," giving the plane a brilliant sheen.

Source: Southwest Airlines

Woody on window shade Stephen M. Keller/Southwest Airlines

Disney was also brought inside the cabin of the aircraft. The window shades are lined with beloved characters like Woody...

Source: Southwest Airlines

Donald Duck on window shade Stephen M. Keller/Southwest Airlines

Donald Duck...

Source: Southwest Airlines

Minnie Mouse on window shade Stephen M. Keller/Southwest Airlines

Minnie...

Source: Southwest Airlines

Mickey Mouse on window shade Stephen M. Keller/Southwest Airlines

and Mickey Mouse.

Source: Southwest Airlines

Overhead bins with both 50th-anniversary logos Stephen M. Keller/Southwest Airlines

The overhead bins also sparkle with both company's 50th-anniversary logos.

Source: Southwest Airlines

Mickey Mouse with commemorative aircraft Stephen M. Keller/Southwest Airlines

The aircraft debuted at Southwest's Technical Operations Hangar at Houston's William P. Hobby International Airport. Mickey and Minnie joined the celebration to send the aircraft off on its first journey to Orlando International Airport.

Source: Southwest Airlines

Aircraft tail number N954WN Stephen M. Keller/Southwest Airlines

The 50th-anniversary aircraft will fly around the Southwest system through March 2022 and fans are encouraged to track the plane's tail number, N954WN.

Source: Southwest Airlines

Southwest Heart Stephen M. Keller/Southwest Airlines

"Celebrating 50 years of making memories during our shared milestone anniversary is at the heart of this magical collaboration with the Walt Disney World Resort," said Southwest's Director of Public Relations Brandy King.

Source: Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines and Walt Disney World's commemorative aircraft Stephen M. Keller/Southwest Airlines

"As Walt Disney World Resort kicks off The World's Most Magical Celebration commemorating our 50th anniversary, we are thrilled to bring even more magic to guests' vacations and to the sky with the help of our friends at Southwest," said Senior Vice President of Disney Destinations Claire Bilby.

Source: Southwest Airlines

Minnie Mouse with the aircraft Stephen M. Keller/Southwest Airlines

As part of the celebration, Southwest is running a "50 Days of Giveaways" sweepstakes that will award each winner a vacation package to visit the Walt Disney World in Orlando.

Source: Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines and Walt Disney World's commemorative aircraft Stephen M. Keller/Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines turned 50 on June 18 and Walt Disney World's 18-month anniversary celebration begins on October 1.

Source: Southwest Airlines