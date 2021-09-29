CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwest Airlines painted Disney characters on one of its planes to celebrate the 50th anniversary of both the airline and Walt Disney World

By Taylor Rains
Business Insider
Business Insider
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ao9jL_0cBiEzgN00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DH1RZ_0cBiEzgN00
Southwest Airlines and Walt Disney World's commemorative aircraft

Stephen M. Keller/Southwest Airlines

  • Southwest Airlines and Walt Disney World Resort teamed up to create an iconic 50th-anniversary aircraft livery.
  • The plane features both company's 50th-anniversary logos and is finished with an "EARidescent treatment."
Southwest Airlines and Walt Disney World Resort unveiled a special co-branded aircraft livery on Tuesday to celebrate the 50th anniversaries of both companies.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08AmT1_0cBiEzgN00
Southwest Airlines and Walt Disney World's commemorative aircraft

Stephen M. Keller/Southwest Airlines

Source: Southwest Airlines

The Boeing 737-700 aircraft features the 50th-anniversary logos for both Southwest and Disney and has been emblazoned with a specially-made "EARidescent treatment," giving the plane a brilliant sheen.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MNik5_0cBiEzgN00
Southwest Airlines and Walt Disney World's commemorative aircraft

Stephen M. Keller/Southwest Airlines

Source: Southwest Airlines

Disney was also brought inside the cabin of the aircraft. The window shades are lined with beloved characters like Woody...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZFIz5_0cBiEzgN00
Woody on window shade

Stephen M. Keller/Southwest Airlines

Source: Southwest Airlines

Donald Duck...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TMLMT_0cBiEzgN00
Donald Duck on window shade

Stephen M. Keller/Southwest Airlines

Source: Southwest Airlines

Minnie...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HgRND_0cBiEzgN00
Minnie Mouse on window shade

Stephen M. Keller/Southwest Airlines

Source: Southwest Airlines

and Mickey Mouse.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mdS39_0cBiEzgN00
Mickey Mouse on window shade

Stephen M. Keller/Southwest Airlines

Source: Southwest Airlines

The overhead bins also sparkle with both company's 50th-anniversary logos.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xaw6g_0cBiEzgN00
Overhead bins with both 50th-anniversary logos

Stephen M. Keller/Southwest Airlines

Source: Southwest Airlines

The aircraft debuted at Southwest's Technical Operations Hangar at Houston's William P. Hobby International Airport. Mickey and Minnie joined the celebration to send the aircraft off on its first journey to Orlando International Airport.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uXJRr_0cBiEzgN00
Mickey Mouse with commemorative aircraft

Stephen M. Keller/Southwest Airlines

Source: Southwest Airlines

The 50th-anniversary aircraft will fly around the Southwest system through March 2022 and fans are encouraged to track the plane's tail number, N954WN.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oyTvW_0cBiEzgN00
Aircraft tail number N954WN

Stephen M. Keller/Southwest Airlines

Source: Southwest Airlines

"Celebrating 50 years of making memories during our shared milestone anniversary is at the heart of this magical collaboration with the Walt Disney World Resort," said Southwest's Director of Public Relations Brandy King.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K31xp_0cBiEzgN00
Southwest Heart

Stephen M. Keller/Southwest Airlines

Source: Southwest Airlines

"As Walt Disney World Resort kicks off The World's Most Magical Celebration commemorating our 50th anniversary, we are thrilled to bring even more magic to guests' vacations and to the sky with the help of our friends at Southwest," said Senior Vice President of Disney Destinations Claire Bilby.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04nybQ_0cBiEzgN00
Southwest Airlines and Walt Disney World's commemorative aircraft

Stephen M. Keller/Southwest Airlines

Source: Southwest Airlines

As part of the celebration, Southwest is running a "50 Days of Giveaways" sweepstakes that will award each winner a vacation package to visit the Walt Disney World in Orlando.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03s0Jm_0cBiEzgN00
Minnie Mouse with the aircraft

Stephen M. Keller/Southwest Airlines

Source: Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines turned 50 on June 18 and Walt Disney World's 18-month anniversary celebration begins on October 1.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c9MMH_0cBiEzgN00
Southwest Airlines and Walt Disney World's commemorative aircraft

Stephen M. Keller/Southwest Airlines

Source: Southwest Airlines

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

