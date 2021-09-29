CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

US says ivory-billed woodpecker, 22 other species extinct

By Associated Press
KATC News
KATC News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Tq3E_0cBiEoDc00

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Death has come knocking a last time for the splendid ivory-billed woodpecker and almost two dozen other birds, fish and other species.

The U.S. government is declaring them extinct. It’s a rare move for wildlife officials to give up hope on a plant or animal.

But scientists say climate change threatens to make extinctions more common as it adds to the pressures facing imperiled species.

The factors behind this latest and largest batch of extinctions vary.

They range from urbanization to water pollution and logging. In each extinction, humans were the ultimate cause.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

Hidden Forest Has Been 'Trapped in Time' For 100,000 Years, Scientists Say

There's a system of swampy red mangroves, deep in the rainforests of the Yucatan peninsula, that's a long, long way from home. The nearest seashore lies 170 kilometers away (105 miles), and yet these salt-loving shrubs didn't just get up and walk away from the coastline for a fresh drink on the banks of the San Pedro river. Combined genetic, geologic, and botanical research has now confirmed what many locals and scientists have suspected: this was once an ancient saltwater mangrove ecosystem left stranded during the last ice age, when the oceans receded. What we see today is thus the freshwater relic of...
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Crayfish and Carp ‘among invasive species pushing lakes to ecosystem collapse’

Crayfish and carp are among the invasive species pushing lakes towards ecosystem collapse, researchers have found.Researchers say certain invasive, non-native species can rapidly disrupt the environment of lakes - contaminating water for drinking, aquaculture and recreation.Climate change and human activity are causing these animals to spread rapidly across the world.Researchers suggest that certain invasive species can push lake ecosystems beyond a critical tipping point, causing a sudden shift from healthy to degraded conditions that is difficult to reverse.The study found that invasive fish such as Asian silver carp, Hypophthalmichthys molitrix, and crustaceans such as American signal crayfish, Pacifastacus leniusculus, significantly...
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ivory Billed Woodpecker#Extinctions#Species#Water Pollution#Ap#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
Ohio Capital Journal

Coral reefs are dying as climate change decimates ocean ecosystems vital to fish and humans

By Sam Purkis, University of Miami The Chagos Archipelago is one of the most remote, seemingly idyllic places on Earth. Coconut-covered sandy beaches with incredible bird life rim tropical islands in the Indian Ocean, hundreds of miles from any continent. Just below the waves, coral reefs stretch for miles along an underwater mountain chain. It’s […] The post Coral reefs are dying as climate change decimates ocean ecosystems vital to fish and humans appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
ENVIRONMENT
Idaho Capital Sun

North American Grasslands Conservation Act would fund restoration, conservation of Idaho’s habitats

The “sagebrush sea” is synonymous with the iconic wide-open landscapes of the American West. This drab, gray-green member of the sunflower family was once ubiquitous across much of Idaho. What may look like a lifeless desert actually supports over 350 plant and animal species. A common phrase often uttered by developers, farmers, hunters and even […] The post North American Grasslands Conservation Act would fund restoration, conservation of Idaho’s habitats appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
ScienceAlert

Birds Have a Mysterious 'Quantum Sense'. Scientists Have Now Seen It in Action

Seeing our world through the eyes of a migratory bird would be a rather spooky experience. Something about their visual system allows them to 'see' our planet's magnetic field, a clever trick of quantum physics and biochemistry that helps them navigate vast distances. In early 2021, scientists from the University of Tokyo announced they had, for the first time ever, directly observed a key reaction hypothesized to be behind birds' (and many other creatures') talents for sensing the direction of Earth's poles. Importantly, this is evidence of quantum physics directly affecting a biochemical reaction in a cell – something we've long hypothesized but...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
ScienceAlert

This Ancient And Ginormous Sloth Had an Unexpected Supplement in Its Diet

A giant ground sloth that lived during the last ice age was not largely vegetarian like its modern-day tree-dwelling relatives, but enjoyed munching on meat, according to a new study that has found telltale signs of its diet in fossilized hair samples. Mylodon darwinii went extinct some 10,000 to 12,000 years ago along with most other megafauna, and scientists had presumed it ate only plants. But a comparison of chemical signatures in M. darwinii's hair to the diets of other extinct and living species of sloths and anteaters now suggests otherwise. These results are the "first direct evidence of omnivory in an...
WILDLIFE
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: Growing demand for deeper wells is tapping ancient water reserves

Communities that rely on the Colorado River are facing a water crisis. Lake Mead, the river’s largest reservoir, has fallen to levels not seen since it was created by the construction of the Hoover Dam roughly a century ago. Arizona and Nevada are facing their first-ever mandated water cuts, while water is being released from […] The post Commentary: Growing demand for deeper wells is tapping ancient water reserves appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
texasbreaking.com

Pool of Water Turns Blood Red Near Dead Sea. Could It Be The End?

Researchers in Jordan are puzzled after a pool of water near the Dead Sea turned blood red just recently. Witnesses are not sure about how it happened as the pool is usually clear blue. Could it be the end?. This is the second such instance in two years of a...
WORLD
gentside.co.uk

Egyptian woman gives birth to rare 'cyclops' baby

In a private hospital in the city of El Senbellawein in Egypt, a woman gave birth to a child with a single eye in the middle of its face. The photo of the newborn was posted on Slaati.com and was later picked up by the Daily Mail, from which it quickly made its way around the internet, baffling lots of internet users.
WORLD
959theriver.com

Do NOT Throw Your Old Halloween Pumpkins in the Woods!

You may have seem a meme going around promoting the idea that tossing your old pumpkins into the woods for animals to eat is the best way to dispose of them. It seemed rather odd to me that this would be a preferred method of gourd disposal. After all, we’ve all been taught to NOT feed wild animals. So…I went to the experts! I asked the Will County Forest Preserve District about the meme in question and if the practice is something to consider, or to ignore.
LIFESTYLE
KATC News

KATC News

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy