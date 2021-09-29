CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Epik data breach exposes people linked to far-right extremist groups

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hacking group know nas Anonymous is behind the massive data breach that exposed the identity of users on the Epik platform, which is popular with some far-right extremist groups. CBSN tech reporter Dan Patterson joins CBSN AM with the latest.

