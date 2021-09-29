Epik data breach exposes people linked to far-right extremist groups

Plus, the “Elon Musk Club” is not a thing, and we say goodbye to a home computer pioneer. Domain registrar Epik confirmed last week in a tweet that “unauthorized third parties” accessed and downloaded customer account information. “We have identified the cause of the incident and are working towards full resolution,” the company added. The statement came about a week after hactivist group Anonymous leaked 180 GB of stolen data from Epik’s servers, including over 15 million email addresses belonging both to customers and non-customers of Epik. According to emails seen by Ars Technica, Epik alerted customers that impacted personal data may include payment information such as credit card numbers, registered names, usernames, emails, and passwords.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 14 DAYS AGO