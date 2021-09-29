CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

143 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Luzerne County on Wednesday; 1 death

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 9 days ago
WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Wednesday showed Luzerne County with 143 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death. The county’s death count is at 869.

The county’s total cases are now at 37,061 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 21,078 cases and 501 deaths; Monroe County has 18,118 cases and 347 deaths.

The Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 4,570 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 1,425,048.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 17 to Sept. 23, stood at 8.9%.

Vaccination highlights

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday, Sept. 28:

• Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

• 68.6% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

• Vaccine providers have administered 12,724,133 total vaccine doses, including 109,431 additional doses authorized for people who are immuno-compromised, as of Wednesday, Sept. 29.

• 6,193,047 people are fully vaccinated; with 10,499 vaccinations administered since yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 15,400 people per day receiving vaccinations.

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 2,843 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 681 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

As of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, there were 97 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 29,323 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 224,125 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases.

There are 5,442,101 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 76,290 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 16,292 cases among employees, for a total of 92,582 at 1,625 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Approximately 31,077 of total cases have been among health care workers.

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise among vaccinated in PA

The proportion of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations among vaccinated Pennsylvania residents rose sharply last month, though the shot remained broadly protective, according to new statewide health data released Friday. The latest on so-called "breakthrough" infections shows that between Sept. 5 and...
Hillary Transue: Reform juvenile justice system now

In April, 2007, I had a fateful encounter with one of the most notorious juvenile court judges Pennsylvania has ever seen. Mark Ciavarella in Luzerne County sentenced me to three months of placement in a youth forestry facility. My crime? I made a fake, parody Myspace page about my vice principal.
Bids opened for new LCTA transit facility in Wilkes-Barre

KINGSTON — Bids were opened Thursday for the new transit facility the Luzerne County Transportation Authority plans to build in Wilkes-Barre. Nine contractors submitted bids for the general construction, mechanical, electrical and plumbing contracts. Scott Schriner, project manager with Gannett Fleming in Camp Hill, opened the sealed envelopes and read...
Boosters, employer mandates drive increase in US vaccines

The number of Americans getting COVID-19 vaccines has steadily increased to a three-month high as seniors and people with medical conditions seek boosters, and government and employer mandates push more workers to take their first doses. Demand is expected to spike...
Times Leader

Wilkes-Barre OECD details programs’ progress

Wilkes-Barre OECD details programs' progress

WILKES-BARRE — The city's Office of Economic & Community Development held a public meeting Thursday to provide an update on the use of federal funds for a variety of programs from public safety to emergency home repairs. Joyce Morrash Zaykowski, the OECD director, said the U.S. Housing and Urban Development's...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

Locks changed at Luzerne County’s voting machine warehouse

Locks changed at Luzerne County's voting machine warehouse

Luzerne County's administration recently changed the locks at the building that houses voting equipment "out of an abundance of caution," county Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo said Thursday. Crocamo said she authorized the lock change after she started examining how many workers...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Selenski files notice of appeal in Superior Court

Selenski files notice of appeal in Superior Court

Convicted double murderer Hugo Selenski will take his chances again with the Pennsylvania Superior Court in hopes of a new trial in Luzerne County. Selenski, 48, through his court appointed attorneys Jeffrey A. Yelen and Janon Marie Tallo filed a notice...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Luzerne County’s Manager Search Committee advances plans

Luzerne County's Manager Search Committee advances plans

Luzerne County's Manager Search Committee painstakingly revised a job description and made other plans to find the county's next top manager Thursday. Committee Chairman Chris Hackett said the job description will be used as a guide to help assess applicants. Among...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Luzerne County Council, DA cite reasons for election appeal

Luzerne County Council, DA cite reasons for election appeal

As requested, Luzerne County Council and county District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce filed a brief court statement Thursday on why they are appealing a visiting judge's decision in DA election timing litigation. Council and the DA filed notice Monday that they are...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

An ice skating rink on Public Square?

An ice skating rink on Public Square?

WILKES-BARRE — Pandemic, funding, workforce, infrastructure and — what's that? — an ice skating rink coming to Public Square. Just as the 75 attendees were finishing their coffee and quiche, Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown dropped a bombshell. "You might not have heard about this," he said. "But we are putting...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

Postal worker fatally shot on route; former neighbor charged

Postal worker fatally shot on route; former neighbor charged

COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — A former neighbor of a U.S. Postal Service worker in Pennsylvania confessed to authorities that he fatally shot him because he believed the mail carrier previously poisoned him and his family with cyanide, a federal official said. Eric Kortz, 53, turned himself in Thursday for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Times Leader

Wyoming couple sentenced in child ‘torture’ case

Wyoming couple sentenced in child 'torture' case

WILKES-BARRE — A Wyoming couple accused of routinely beating and abusing the woman's 12-year-old son were sentenced to spend up to eight years in prison. Seith Dawson, 27, and Arika Keiziah Han Dixon, 30, appeared in court on Tuesday before Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas for sentencing. Court records...
WYOMING STATE
Times Leader

Times Leader

