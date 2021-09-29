143 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Luzerne County on Wednesday; 1 death

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Wednesday showed Luzerne County with 143 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death. The county’s death count is at 869.

The county’s total cases are now at 37,061 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 21,078 cases and 501 deaths; Monroe County has 18,118 cases and 347 deaths.

The Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 4,570 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 1,425,048.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 17 to Sept. 23, stood at 8.9%.

Vaccination highlights

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday, Sept. 28:

• Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

• 68.6% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

• Vaccine providers have administered 12,724,133 total vaccine doses, including 109,431 additional doses authorized for people who are immuno-compromised, as of Wednesday, Sept. 29.

• 6,193,047 people are fully vaccinated; with 10,499 vaccinations administered since yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 15,400 people per day receiving vaccinations.

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 2,843 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 681 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

As of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, there were 97 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 29,323 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 224,125 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases.

There are 5,442,101 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 76,290 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 16,292 cases among employees, for a total of 92,582 at 1,625 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Approximately 31,077 of total cases have been among health care workers.