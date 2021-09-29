CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Capitol Riot Documentary ‘Four Hours At The Capitol’ Set At HBO For Fall Premiere

By Denise Petski
Deadline
 8 days ago
HBO has set a fall premiere for Four Hours At The Capitol , a documentary film chronicling the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The film, which hails from HBO Documentary Films in association with the BBC, will debut Wednesday, October 20 at 9 pm ET/PT on HBO and available for streaming on HBO Max.

Executive produced by Emmy winner Dan Reed ( Leaving Neverland ) and directed by Jamie Roberts, Four Days At The Capitol is described as a harrowing and immersive chronicle of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, when thousands of American citizens from across the country gathered in Washington D.C. to protest the results of the 2020 presidential election, many with the intent of disrupting the certification of Joe Biden’s presidency.

Through never-before-seen footage and vivid first-hand accounts, the film details how the violence quickly escalated, leaving Capitol security forces outnumbered and overwhelmed, and highlights the high-stakes standoff between police and rioters. Additionally, the film features first-hand accounts from those on the ground, along with exclusive interviews and footage, including phone videos and surveillance and body-cam footage from a day that left five people dead more than 140 police officers injured. Interviewees include Rep. Jim McGovern, Rep. Eric Swalwell, Rep. Ruben Gallego, Rep. Buddy Carter and Rep. Rosa DeLauro; senators Chuck Schumer and Dick Durbin; D.C. Metropolitan police officers Mike Fanone, Jimmy Albright and Daniel Hodges; Commanders Ramey Kyle and Robert Glover; and Capitol police officers Winston Pingeon, Byron Evans and Keith Robishaw; protestors/rioters including Couy Griffin, Dominic Box, Nick Alvear, Eddie Block and Bobbie Pickles; journalists/videographers and Capitol staffers.

HBO Documentary Films presents Four Hours at the Capitol in association with the BBC, produced and directed by Jamie Roberts; edited by Will Grayburn; executive produced by Dan Reed, For HBO: executive producers, Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller; coordinating producer, Anna Klein.

Deadline

