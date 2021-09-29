CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

American Airlines (AAL) Inks Codeshare Deal With India's IndiGo

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 9 days ago

American Airlines Group AAL has announced a codeshare agreement with Indian low-cost airline, IndiGo, offering customers wider connectivity to India. The move is in line with American Airlines’ aim to launch new flights connecting the United States and India.

Per the agreement, American Airlines will place its code on 29 of IndiGo’s domestic routes in India. This would offer American Airlines customers access to 29 new routes from Bengaluru and Delhi. The airline is set to launch new service between New York and Delhi on Oct 31, 2021 and between Seattle, WA and Bengaluru on Jan 4, 2022.

Subject to the U.S. and Indian governments’ approvals, the codeshare agreement is expected to be put into action next month onward. Following the launch, members of American Airlines’ AAdvantage loyalty program will be able to earn miles when traveling on flights operated by IndiGo that have the former’s code. American Airlines’ Flagship Business cabin travelers on the New York-Delhi or Seattle-Bengaluru routes will have the privilege of accessing IndiGo’s partner lounges in their originating cities.

American Airlines Group Inc. Price

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CWMYI_0cBiERrn00

American Airlines Group Inc. price | American Airlines Group Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

American Airlines carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better ranked stocks in the broader Transportation sector are Copa Holdings CPA , ArcBest Corporation ARCB and Herc Holdings HRI . While ArcBest and Herc Holdings sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Copa Holdings carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

Shares of Copa Holdings, ArcBest and Herc Holdings have rallied more than 60%, 100% and 300% in a year’s time, respectively.


Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

See 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA): Free Stock Analysis Report

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL): Free Stock Analysis Report

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB): Free Stock Analysis Report

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Comments / 0

Related
simpleflying.com

What The IndiGo Codeshare Means For American’s India Relaunch

Last week, American Airlines announced that it had signed a codeshare agreement with low-cost giant IndiGo on 29 domestic routes. The move came just weeks before American returns to the Indian market after nearly a decade, looking for favorable results. While the announcement might seem routine, it could be a massive boost for American’s, giving it a critical foothold. Let’s find out more.
INDIA
breakingtravelnews.com

Qatar Airways signs RwandAir codeshare deal

RwandAir and Qatar Airways have signed a comprehensive codeshare agreement to offer travellers more choice. As part of the deal, the Rwandan flag-carrier will also launch new non-stop flights between their Kigali hub and Doha in December. Yvonne Makolo, RwandAir chief executive, said: “This is a major milestone for RwandAir...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Airlines#Indian#Indigo#Wa#Bengaluru#Copa Holdings Cpa#Arcbest Corporation#Arcb#Herc Holdings Hri#Artificial Intelligence#Shark Tank
routesonline.com

Alaska Airlines, Iberia Ink Codeshare

Oneworld members Alaska Airlines and Iberia have signed a new codeshare agreement. According to Seattle-based Alaska, the agreement allows the Spanish flag-carrier's passengers to connect to more than 40 routes throughout the US airline's network for travel on or after Oct. 7. Iberia operates flights from Madrid (MAD) to Los...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
worldairlinenews.com

United Airlines and Airlink announce a new codeshare agreement

United Airlines and Airlink, a South African airline, announced a new codeshare agreement that will offer customers more connections between the U.S. and Southern Africa than any other airline alliance. The new agreement, which is subject to government approval, will offer one stop connections from the U.S. to more than...
INDUSTRY
BoardingArea

The World’s Best First Class Airlines (2021)

I’m a huge airline product geek, and every year I like to publish a list of what I consider to be the world’s best first class products, best first class lounges, best business class seats, etc. First, I wanted to talk briefly about my methodology for ranking first class airlines, and then I’ll get into my rankings, with an explanation of each.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
simpleflying.com

Finnair And Turkish Airlines Launch Codeshare Partnership

Finnish national flag carrier Finnair has signed a codeshare agreement with Turkish Airlines to help offer its customers more choices. In a statement released on September 23, 2021, Finnair said that starting from September 29, 2021, Finnairs’ AY code will be added to the Turkish Airlines flights between Helsinki and Istanbul and several destinations from Istanbul.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Banning This One Thing on All Flights

The COVID pandemic has brought about many changes to air travel, including everything from universal mask mandates to changing the way we board planes to allow for more social distancing. Some policies have changed over time, such as keeping middle seats empty or stopping food and beverage service. But now, some major airlines are banning one specific thing during flights to keep everyone safe. Read on to see what you won't be seeing in the cabin for at least the rest of 2021.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Banning This as of Dec. 8

The White House has not shied away from introducing new vaccination requirements, as more than 70 million eligible people in the U.S. remain unvaccinated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky, MD. On Sept. 9, President Joe Biden revealed his new COVID action plan, which requires vaccinations for employees of large-scale companies, health care workers, and federal employees. But Biden also announced that he would be creating a vaccine mandate to cover federal contractors as well—and now, most major airlines have announced that they're planning to fall in line with the order.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Miami

Spirit Airlines To Begin Service At Miami International Airport

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Spirit Airlines will begin service out of Miami International Airport on Wednesday. The South Florida-based air carrier will start with nine destinations, including Atlanta, Atlantic City, Boston, Newark, and Port au Prince. Spirit has hired more than 200 new employees for the MIA launch. Twenty-two more destinations will be added in November and January, for a total of 31 cities served from MIA – 20 domestic and 11 international. Spirit’s full schedule will immediately make it one of MIA’s busiest passenger carriers. It is already the largest airline at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. In August, they ran into trouble due to staffing shortages. That led to thousands of flights being canceled nationwide. Spirit, headquartered in Miramar, is the only major airline based in Florida
MIAMI, FL
worldairlinenews.com

Alaska Airlines launches new codeshare agreement with alliance partner Iberia Airlines

Alaska Airlines further expanded its global reach today with the announcement of a new codeshare agreement with Iberia Airlines, a fellow member of the oneworld alliance. The agreement further strengthens the existing partnership between the two airlines by providing flyers with exciting and convenient travel options. The agreement allows passengers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Matt Lillywhite

Experts Warn Of Major Food Shortage In The United States

If you've recently been shopping, you may have noticed that many items are out of stock. Unfortunately, food shortages are becoming more common due to supply chain issues and various economic factors. And, if experts are correct, the shortages could significantly worsen in the coming months.
FOXBusiness

Supermarket giant ends in-store butcher service, moves to packaged meat

Australian supermarket giant Coles is sending its butchers packing – at least to other departments – announcing that all of its more than 800 stores will end in-store butcher services and offer only pre-packaged meats. The move will impact roughly 1,570 of the firm's 120,000 employees, and their union says...
RETAIL
Entrepreneur

Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) Plans to Resume Full Operations by April

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH recently announced that its full fleet will resume operations by April. It is worth mentioning that the company has not operated at full capacity since the pandemic began. At present, eight ships are in operation. CEO Frank Del Rio told CNBC that the company’s...
INDUSTRY
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

451
Followers
1K+
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy