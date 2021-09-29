American Airlines (AAL) Inks Codeshare Deal With India's IndiGo

American Airlines Group AAL has announced a codeshare agreement with Indian low-cost airline, IndiGo, offering customers wider connectivity to India. The move is in line with American Airlines’ aim to launch new flights connecting the United States and India.



Per the agreement, American Airlines will place its code on 29 of IndiGo’s domestic routes in India. This would offer American Airlines customers access to 29 new routes from Bengaluru and Delhi. The airline is set to launch new service between New York and Delhi on Oct 31, 2021 and between Seattle, WA and Bengaluru on Jan 4, 2022.



Subject to the U.S. and Indian governments’ approvals, the codeshare agreement is expected to be put into action next month onward. Following the launch, members of American Airlines’ AAdvantage loyalty program will be able to earn miles when traveling on flights operated by IndiGo that have the former’s code. American Airlines’ Flagship Business cabin travelers on the New York-Delhi or Seattle-Bengaluru routes will have the privilege of accessing IndiGo’s partner lounges in their originating cities.

