CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Cintas (CTAS) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 9 days ago

Cintas (CTAS) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.11 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.76 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.78 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items.

This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 12.68%. A quarter ago, it was expected that this uniform rental company would post earnings of $2.33 per share when it actually produced earnings of $2.47, delivering a surprise of 6.01%.

Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates four times.

Cintas, which belongs to the Zacks Uniform and Related industry, posted revenues of $1.9 billion for the quarter ended August 2021, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.51%. This compares to year-ago revenues of $1.75 billion. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates three times over the last four quarters.

The sustainability of the stock's immediate price movement based on the recently-released numbers and future earnings expectations will mostly depend on management's commentary on the earnings call.

Cintas shares have added about 9.2% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's gain of 15.9%.

What's Next for Cintas?

While Cintas has underperformed the market so far this year, the question that comes to investors' minds is: what's next for the stock?

There are no easy answers to this key question, but one reliable measure that can help investors address this is the company's earnings outlook. Not only does this include current consensus earnings expectations for the coming quarter(s), but also how these expectations have changed lately.

Empirical research shows a strong correlation between near-term stock movements and trends in earnings estimate revisions. Investors can track such revisions by themselves or rely on a tried-and-tested rating tool like the Zacks Rank, which has an impressive track record of harnessing the power of earnings estimate revisions.

Ahead of this earnings release, the estimate revisions trend for Cintas was mixed. While the magnitude and direction of estimate revisions could change following the company's just-released earnings report, the current status translates into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for the stock. So, the shares are expected to perform in line with the market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

It will be interesting to see how estimates for the coming quarters and current fiscal year change in the days ahead. The current consensus EPS estimate is $2.67 on $1.9 billion in revenues for the coming quarter and $10.69 on $7.62 billion in revenues for the current fiscal year.

Investors should be mindful of the fact that the outlook for the industry can have a material impact on the performance of the stock as well. In terms of the Zacks Industry Rank, Uniform and Related is currently in the top 45% of the 250 plus Zacks industries. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.


Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

See 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cintas Corporation (CTAS): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

Lamb Weston (LW) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y

LW - Free Report) posted first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with the top and the bottom line missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Sales improved year on year, while earnings reflected a decline. While the company gained from recovery in away-from-home frozen potato products demand, declines in the retail channel were a...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cintas Corporation#Zacks Investment Research#Ctas#Empirical Research#Eps#The Zacks Uniform
Entrepreneur

Why Covenant Logistics (CVLG) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again

Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Covenant Logistics (CVLG), which belongs to the Zacks Transportation - Truck industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This truckload transportation services provider...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Entrepreneur

First Republic Bank (FRC) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

The market expects First Republic Bank (FRC) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2021. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

Wall Street expects a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) reports results for the quarter ended September 2021. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

RPM International (RPM) Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss

RPM - Free Report) shares dropped 0.02% after it reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Aug 31, 2021) results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. The company continues to experience raw material shortages, supply chain disruptions and inflation. Nevertheless, price increases and benefits from incremental...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Conagra (CAG) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Down Y/Y

CAG - Free Report) posted mixed first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with the top and the bottom lines declining year over year. Nevertheless, both metrics beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Sales in most segments were hurt by tough comparisons with the year-ago period’s initial demand surge. That said, the Foodservice segment benefited from a recovery in the restaurant traffic. Management also updated its fiscal 2022 organic net sales guidance upward.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Zacks Earnings ESP: A Better Way to Find Earnings Surprises for Finance

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be...
STOCKS
Benzinga

RPM Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates; Warns On Raw Material Shortages

RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 2.7% year-over-year to $1.65 billion, beating the consensus of $1.64 billion. Sales by segments: Construction Products Group $644.36 million (+17.7% Y/Y), Performance Coatings Group $285.6 million (+9.9% Y/Y), Specialty Products Group $182.1 million (+15.2%Y/Y) and Consumer Group $538.41 million (-16% Y/Y).
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Will Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this bank...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

449
Followers
1K+
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy