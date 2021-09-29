CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Here's Why You Should Invest in Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Now

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 8 days ago

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated DGX has been gaining from the recovery in its base testing business. The better-than-expected results for second-quarter 2021 buoy optimism on the stock. However, reimbursement headwinds and stiff competition remain concerns.

In the past year, shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have gained 27.6% against the 27.4% decline of the industry and 34.1% rise of the S&P 500.

The largest provider of commercial laboratory services in North America has a market cap of $17.84 billion. The company projects 26.5% growth for the next five years. The company surpassed estimates in the trailing three quarters and missed the same in one, the average surprise being 7.53%.

Let us delve deeper.

Q2 Upsides: The company reported better-than-expected second-quarter adjusted earnings and revenues. According to the company, this is the first quarter since 2019 in which it recorded organic base testing revenue growth. This was primarily driven by contributions from new hospital lab management contracts and people returning to the healthcare system. According to Quest Diagnostics, it is currently well-positioned to maintain its momentum and support the return to healthcare in the coming months, which is reflected in the company’s outlook for the remainder of 2021.

Base Volume Improves: Quest Diagnostics’ base testing volumes or base business refers to testing volumes, excluding COVID-19 testing. In the second quarter, its base business registered a faster-than-expected recovery. This marked the first quarter since 2019 when organic base testing revenues grew on contributions from new hospital lab management contracts and people returning to the healthcare system. In June, organic base testing revenues essentially returned to pre-pandemic levels. More specifically, the company registered a strong recovery in most parts of the country and a slower recovery in the Northeast.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Growth Acceleration Strategy Bodes Well: Quest Diagnostics is moving ahead with its accelerating growth strategy, consisting of five elements. In terms of the first element, over the past three years, the M&A pipeline has remained strong and the company achieved its goal to exceed 2% CAGR from acquisitions in the base business. Going by the second element, Quest Diagnostics continues to extend health plan contracts and tie-ups with hospital health systems. In the second quarter, the company made progress with value-based programs with UnitedHealthcare and Anthem. The volumes of these health plans are growing faster than the company average. Concerning the other elements, Quest Diagnostics has made good progress with respect to co-planned access. United Healthcare implemented an initiative removing other network benefits for insured groups in particular states.

Downsides

Reimbursement Update Not in Favor of Clinical Labs: In the last couple of years, Quest Diagnostics faced several reimbursement issues, hurting its revenues. According to Quest Diagnostics, the PAMA headwinds in 2021 are expected to be relatively consistent with 2019 and 2020. This PAMA impact includes both direct cuts to the Clinical Lab Fee Schedule and modest indirect price changes from Medicaid and a small number of floating rate contracts.

Competitive Landscape: Quest Diagnostics faces intense competition primarily from Laboratory Corporation of America, other commercial laboratories and hospitals. Hospitals control an estimated 60% of the diagnostic test market compared to Quest Diagnostic’s 15% share.

Estimate Trends

Quest Diagnostics is witnessing a positive estimate revision trend for the current year. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has moved 4.85% north to $11.68.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 revenues is pegged at $10.01 billion, suggesting 6.04% growth from the year-ago reported number.

Other Key Picks

A few similar-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Envista Holdings Corporation NVST , BellRing Brands, Inc. BRBR and Biolase, Inc. BIOL , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Envista Holdings has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 27%.

BellRing Brands has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 29%.

Biolase has a projected long-term earnings growth rate of 15%.


Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

See 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX): Free Stock Analysis Report

Biolase, Inc. (BIOL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST): Free Stock Analysis Report

BellRing Brands, Inc. (BRBR): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

Here's Why "Trend" Investors Would Love Betting on Hackett Group (HCKT)

Most of us have heard the dictum "the trend is your friend." And this is undeniably the key to success when it comes to short-term investing or trading. But it isn't easy to ensure the sustainability of a trend and profit from it. The trend often reverses before exiting the...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Why Should You Hold Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) in Your Portfolio?

Owl Rock Capital Corporation ORCC is currently riding on its healthy revenue stream, strong credit performance and a solid portfolio. In fact, it ended the June quarter with investments in 129 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $11.9 billion. The company's $11.9 billion worth of assets make it...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy AMN Healthcare (AMN) Now

Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth story...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Entrepreneur

Why Should You Hold Onto Anthem (ANTM) in Your Portfolio?

Anthem, Inc. ANTM has been gaining momentum on the back of a healthy revenue stream and strategic initiatives. This leading health insurer also boasts an expanded product portfolio. The company is well-poised for progress, evident from its VGM Score of A. Here V stands for Value, G for Growth and...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Why Ares Management (ARES) Stock Might be a Great Pick

One stock that might be an intriguing choice for investors right now is Ares Management Corporation ARES. This is because this security in the Financial - Investment Management space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective. This is important...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

Should you invest in Roblox stock right now?

Kate: Let's talk about Roblox. (NYSE:RBLX) Hi, my name is Kate, and I work at The Motley Fool. If you're like me two years ago and weren't surrounded by kids in the age range of 6-15, you've probably never heard of this game. However, now that I have two kids in this age range, it's all that we talk about.
STOCKS
investing.com

Why You Should Add Univar (UNVR) Stock to Your Portfolio Now

Shares of Univar (NYSE:UNVR) Solutions Inc. UNVR have gained around 29% year to date. The company is benefiting from strong demand, expense management actions, market expansion and synergies of the Nexeo Solutions acquisition. We are positive on the company’s prospects and believe that the time is right for you to...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Here's Why Momentum in Axos Financial (AX) Should Keep going

Most of us have heard the dictum "the trend is your friend." And this is undeniably the key to success when it comes to short-term investing or trading. But it isn't easy to ensure the sustainability of a trend and profit from it. Often, the direction of a stock's price...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (PSCH)?

Looking for broad exposure to the Healthcare - Broad segment of the equity market? You should consider the Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (PSCH), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 04/07/2010. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Entrepreneur

Here's Why It is Wise to Hold SBA Communications (SBAC) Stock Now

SBA Communications Corporation SBAC is well poised to witness healthy demand for its tower assets, as wireless service providers continue to expand their network amid the increased adoption of data-driven mobile devices and applications. However, a highly leveraged balance sheet limits its ability to withstand any unexpected negative externalities in the upcoming period.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Should You Invest in the SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW)?

Looking for broad exposure to the Technology - Software segment of the equity market? You should consider the SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/28/2011. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency,...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

446
Followers
1K+
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy