Mardi Gras SW Makes Big Announcement for Lake Charles Mardi Gras

Sometimes L'Auberge Lake Charles comes up with the craziest venue ideas. Working there for 12 years, I have seen quite a few. I can remember a time we had a bathing suit store that turned into almost an adult store before closing. There was a random kid's store that then became a part of the gift shop. There was a giant arcade we would sneak off to randomly while at work, just to play the crazy games you couldn't play unless you went over to Houston even. Food-wise, they have been consistent. Asia is still a staple of the property, along with Ember, formally known as Snake River Grill. They have now changed the buffet over to the famous Drago's, and it seems they have added yet another food outlet to their arsenal.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 8 DAYS AGO