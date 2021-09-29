Two arrested after drugs found in car with allegedly stolen plates

A Highway Patrol stop on I-25 in Laramie County has yielded approximately 29 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a small amount of heroin, troopers say. Documents filed in Laramie County Circuit Court say that two men are facing drug possession charges in the case. Each man has been charged with felony Possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor Possession of heroin. Each suspect also reportedly had warrants out of other Wyoming counties.