With more than three months left in 2021, Rochester has already been the scene of more than 250 shootings. In 2020, the number for the entire year was 267. “We are dealing with a violent gun problem on the streets. The shootings are taking place on a daily basis,” says John DeVito, special agent in charge of the New York Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms and Explosives.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 21 DAYS AGO