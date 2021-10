Steel producer Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) stock has been down trending in recent weeks despite record top-line growth and global steel demand post-pandemic. A continued pullback can provide prudent investors with a bargain entry opportunity especially ahead of the infrastructure bill. The global demand for steel continues to be relentless despite China’s curbs and Russia restricting exports of ferrous materials like pig iron driving up prices. The Company is negotiating higher-priced contracts to meet the demand in addition to addressing the needs of decarbonization. The Company is also the largest steel provider to the U.S. automotive industry which is facing unprecedented demand only stalled by the chip shortage and supply chain issues. The Company is addressing COVID-19 vaccinations by providing its workers a $3,000 individual cash bonus for sites that exceed 85% vaccination levels. Prudent investors seeking a bargain entry can watch for opportunistic pullbacks in shares of Cleveland Cliffs for exposure.

MARKETS ・ 15 HOURS AGO