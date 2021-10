Two drivers escaped injury in a vehicle accident yesterday in Logan County. It took place at the intersection of State Route 117 and 273 in Richland Township. The sheriff's office report states a 2003 Mercury Grand Marque driven by 83-year-old Sandra L. McMillen of Belle Center was stopped at the intersection when she pulled out into the path of an oncoming 2018 GMC Yukon operated by 41-year-old Tyler Reed Lyon of Powell, Ohio. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. A citation went to McMillen for failure to yield at an intersection.

LOGAN COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO