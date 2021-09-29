The 'Blackcoat's Daughter Ending' Explained: What Isolation Can Drive People To Do

What do we mean when we talk about the “natural order” of things? You may love your pet, but your pet is not your child, and you couldn’t really treat a pet like a child no matter how much you may want to dress it up because it’s an animal and we are humans, and that’s the “natural order”, a boundary we’ve constructed. Valdimar Jóhannsson’s Lamb looks to find the horror in obscuring that boundary while also trying to reinforce certain ideas about natural orders that shouldn’t be transgressed. It makes for an interesting starting point, but the film, in its attempt to find the horrifying elements of its folklore eventually becomes nothing more than a constant hum of distant dread that doesn’t seem to serve anything in particular other than giving the movie a particular flavor.

MOVIES ・ 19 HOURS AGO