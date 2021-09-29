CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Aniston Gets Asked If She's Dating Someone (After Those Friends Rumors) And Actually Gives A Real Answer

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. HBO Max’s Friends: The Reunion brought Jennifer Aniston and her co-stars together for a sweet special, in which they fondly remembered their time working together on the hit sitcom. The long-awaited get-together ultimately garnered big viewership numbers and curiously enough, sparked some rumors as well. Many began to speculate that Aniston and co-star David Schwimmer were dating, though both have since denied the claims. On the heels of the reports, the Rachel Green actress was recently asked if she’s seeing anybody at all, and she actually gave a real answer.

