Legislature readies itself for redrawing of congressional, state district maps
Nevada’s political districts are primed for a makeover. It’s a process called reapportionment and redistricting. It happens nationwide once every decade, after the conclusion of the “complete count” census. Some key components of Nevada’s redistricting process fell into place last week, setting the stage for what may be a highly political process that will impact elections for the next ten years.thisisreno.com
Comments / 0