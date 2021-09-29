CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Provider-led data platform Truveta inks Microsoft Azure partnership

By Hannah Mitchell
beckershospitalreview.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTruveta, a de-identified data platform founded by 14 health systems, is parting with Microsoft to scale the platform globally and help it reach new clients. Truveta is building a data platform that includes de-identified medical records, genomics and images, according to a Sept. 29 news release. The platform will be built on Microsoft's cloud. It will leverage Azure and artificial intelligence to provide insights from billions of data points.

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inman.com

Opendoor launches partnership with new-home platform BDX

Opendoor is digging into the new-home market through a partnership with Builders Digital Experience (BDX), the owners of the new-home search platform NewHomeSource. Starting Thursday, homeowners can request an Opendoor Trade-In offer through a widget on NewHomeSource’s listing pages. “We hear every day from consumers that selling their existing home...
REAL ESTATE
Lodging

ProfitSword Integrates BI Platform Through Partnership With Duetto

ALPHARETTA, Georgia and SAN FRANCISCO, California—ProfitSword, a developer of business intelligence and data integration software, announced the integration of its BI platform with Duetto, an advanced revenue management technology for the hospitality industry. Properties of any size and market segment type can take advantage of this integration that eliminates the process of compiling projected hotel performance data and instead ensures that users can skip to making informed decisions that lead to maximized efficiency, profitability, and market growth potential.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theregister.com

Azure Purview is a preview no more: Microsoft is ready to sniff your sensitive data

Azure Purview has hit general availability, affording assistance to admins facing governance data overload. The service is pointed at an organisation's data estate, offering up a map of data assets over the likes of SQL Server, Oracle and Salesforce regardless of their location (on-prem or – heaven forbid – some cloud that is not Microsoft's).
SOFTWARE
TechRepublic

How to create a backup recovery service with Microsoft Azure

Microsoft Azure can provide a cloud-based file, folder and system backup recovery service at a reasonable price, if you can manage to work through a lengthy setup process. It is an unfortunate but undeniable truth that all personal computers are under constant and persistent threat of attack. According to a September 2021 report from cybersecurity firm Positive Technologies, in the second quarter of 2021, ransomware accounted for 69% of all attacks involving malware. Every user, regardless of device or operating system, should have a backup recovery plan for their data—everyone.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Azure#Data Points#Trinity Health
High Point Enterprise

A smarter cloud consumption model with HPE GreenLake for Microsoft Azure Stack HCI

For customers on a path to digital transformation, HPE GreenLake is a game changer. This elastic as-a-service platform from HPE combines the simplicity and agility of the cloud with the governance, compliance, and visibility that comes with hybrid IT, on a platform that can run on-premises, at the edge, or in a colocation facility. In some very exciting news, HPE and Microsoft recently announced that Azure Stack HCI will now be available as part of an expanded HPE GreenLake partner ecosystem.
SOFTWARE
American Banker

Why Wells Fargo picked both Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud

Security. Privacy. Control. For years, these were serious concerns that held back large banks from running critical applications in the public cloud. Those worries are now being addressed as more financial institutions move computing work to the cloud. JPMorgan Chase recently said it will operate its U.S. retail bank using...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Algolia to Deliver a Secure, Reliable, and Scalable Search and Discovery Experience on Microsoft Azure

Algolia Boosts User Retention with Fast, Relevant Search Powered by Algolia APIs. Algolia, the leading API Platform for Search & Dynamic Experiences, announced a collaboration with Microsoft to deliver the Algolia API platform on Microsoft Azure. Algolia, running on Azure, empowers enterprises to quickly create search and discovery functionality that is more secure, scalable, and accessible. Algolia on Azure offers customers fully managed and hosted relevant search across their websites, applications, and workplaces with seamless configuration and deployment.
SOFTWARE
CSO

4 lessons from recent Microsoft Azure cloud vulnerabilities

We are often told that the cloud is more secure than on-premises solutions. But is it really? Both are subject to similar risks and vulnerabilities, and the cloud can sometimes be more complicated than on-premises because of our unfamiliarity with deployment and patching. Recent events have brought cloud risks into...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
mediapost.com

Piano Launches Analytics Platform That It Says Provides Single Source Of Data

Piano -- a provider of analytics, personalization and subscription services for publishers and other brands -- has debuted a privacy-centric analytics tool to provide brands with a single source of reporting data, the company announced last week. The new offering, Piano Analytics, is designed to help companies become aligned on...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Microsoft is handing out Azure freebies to open source devs

Microsoft has announced it will give open source projects free Azure credits for a year, to relieve financial pressure on developers and encourage innovation in the space. According to a company blog post, any developer with an Open Source Initiative (OSI)-approved license is eligible to apply, and the free credits can be used for “testing, storage or other development”.
BUSINESS
invezz.com

Should you invest in Microsoft after announcing strategic investment in Truveta?

Microsoft announced a strategic partnership investment in healthcare data centre startup Truveta. The Startup will implement the Microsoft Azure cloud under the agreement. The platform will represent 15% of the US clinical care, including billions of data points. On Wednesday, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares edged slightly higher after announcing a...
BUSINESS
Lumia UK

Govern your data wherever it resides with Azure Purview

By 2025, the volume of data generated per year is expected to grow to 175 zettabytes (ZB)1. Yet, most organizations aren't prepared to properly govern all this data. As a data professional in charge of managing this influx of data, are you prepared to answer questions like where did my organization’s data come from? Is the access and usage of that data by different departments compliant? And what regulatory requirements govern that data?
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

CallMiner Combines Conversation Analytics Platform With Microsoft Azure Speech to Text

CallMiner, a leading provider of conversation analytics to drive business improvement, today announced it is enabling organizations to use the power of the CallMiner Eureka Platform with Microsoft Azure Speech to Text as a powerful, unified solution. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Alon Rosenthal, CEO & Co-founder at WhizzCo.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Truyo and Egnyte Announce Partnership to Simplify Data Governance

Integration unifies discovery and classification of structured and unstructured data. Truyo, the leader in truly automated consent and data privacy rights management, and Egnyte, a leader in cloud content security and governance, today announced a partnership that will allow organizations to discover and access all structured and unstructured data to automate the entire subject access request (SAR) process — solving one of the biggest obstacles organizations face in consent and privacy management.
BUSINESS
ZDNet

Microsoft grants Azure credits to open source projects for a year

Microsoft has announced a program that will grant Azure credits to open source projects for a year. Any project in any technology with an Open Source Initiative (OSI) approved license may apply, company officials said on September 28. Developers will be able to use these credits for testing, storage or...
TECHNOLOGY
VentureBeat

Microsoft launches data governance service Azure Purview in general availability

Last December, Microsoft announced the launch of Azure Purview, a unified data governance solution for on-premises, cloud, and app-based systems. Today marks the broadened availability of Purview, which is now available to all Azure customers, with support for services and apps including SQL Server and Oracle, Amazon Web Services Simple Storage Service, and Salesforce.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

CallTower Named as Provider for Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams

As one of Microsoft’s partners, CallTower is proud to be chosen in the rollout of Operator Connect. CallTower, an international leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class unified communications, contact center and collaboration solutions, was named by Microsoft as one of the solution providers for Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams. Operator Connect delivers PSTN voice access to Teams users to deliver an enhanced customer experience. In addition, Operator Connect improves integration between networks streamlining provisioning and management of users and enhanced support models that will augment the quality of service.
TECHNOLOGY
winbuzzer.com

Microsoft Details CloudKnox Plans for Azure and Other Cloud Platforms

Back in July, Microsoft acquired cloud security firm CloudKnox to bolster protection on the Microsoft Azure platform. This week, Microsoft is back to explain exactly how CloudKnox will work on Azure and how the service will function moving forward. Specifically, Microsoft says CloudKnox will continue to be available as a...
BUSINESS
inforisktoday.com

Microsoft Will Mitigate Brute-Force Bug in Azure AD

Microsoft has indicated it will make changes to reduce the risk around what a security vendor says is a vulnerability that lets attackers run brute-force credential attacks against Azure Active Directory. The issue was reported to Microsoft by SecureWorks on June 29 although at least one other researcher, Dirk-jan Mollema,...
SOFTWARE
High Point Enterprise

Microsoft and HPE bring the power of Edge AI and Azure to the International Space Station

The International Space Station (ISS) is a one-of-a-kind laboratory that enables research and technology development not possible on Earth. However, the latency and bandwidth limitations inherent in space communications, combined with a lack of onboard processing power, inhibits the speed of discovery for astronauts and scientists. That’s why Hewlett Packard...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy