Provider-led data platform Truveta inks Microsoft Azure partnership

Microsoft Azure can provide a cloud-based file, folder and system backup recovery service at a reasonable price, if you can manage to work through a lengthy setup process. It is an unfortunate but undeniable truth that all personal computers are under constant and persistent threat of attack. According to a September 2021 report from cybersecurity firm Positive Technologies, in the second quarter of 2021, ransomware accounted for 69% of all attacks involving malware. Every user, regardless of device or operating system, should have a backup recovery plan for their data—everyone.

SOFTWARE ・ 10 DAYS AGO