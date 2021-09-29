Provider-led data platform Truveta inks Microsoft Azure partnership
Truveta, a de-identified data platform founded by 14 health systems, is parting with Microsoft to scale the platform globally and help it reach new clients. Truveta is building a data platform that includes de-identified medical records, genomics and images, according to a Sept. 29 news release. The platform will be built on Microsoft's cloud. It will leverage Azure and artificial intelligence to provide insights from billions of data points.www.beckershospitalreview.com
