Ask a Master Gardener: Landscape fabric can cause more problems than it solves

Fall is the perfect time to plant a tree or shrub in Arizona, but what to plant? Don’t miss this week’s Cooperative Extension free online webinar online at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, when Master Gardener Instructor Jan Growth introduces several plants that are important to Arizona pollinators, and why fall planting will help your plant to live a long and successful life. This webinar is perfect for fi rst-timers, new residents and anyone who is interested in helping Arizona’s pollinators to thrive. Be sure to stick around for the Q&A. University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Gila County presents these ‘Garden and Country’ free Thursday webinars online via Zoom, lasting 60 minutes or less, and featuring a variety of horticultural and natural resource topics relevant to the environmental conditions and residential concerns of Gila County. Free weekly online forums hosted by University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Gila County don’t require pre-registration. Guests are welcome to log in up to 10 minutes before it begins at arizona.zoom.us/j/83777260180. An easy, convenient way to connect is via ‘click here’ direct hotlinks at extension.arizona.edu/gila, where you can also view dozens of prior Thursday webinar topics from over the past year -- ranging from soil preparation to winter gardening, container gardening, pest management and many more. University of Arizona Gila County Cooperative Extension Agent Chris Jones hosts this popular series, and Cooperative Extension’s website has an array of links to programs, talks and resources. Links are also conveniently posted each week on Facebook, where you can join Chris Jones and a network of Gila County gardeners at facebook. com/gilaextension. Want to be added to an email invite list for these gardening and horticulture workshops? Call Chris Jones, Extension Agent, University of Arizona Gila County Cooperative Extension at (928) 402-8586 or email [email protected]

GILA COUNTY, AZ ・ 10 DAYS AGO