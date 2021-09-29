CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Ask a Master Gardener: Landscape fabric can cause more problems than it solves

By Editorials
Duluth News Tribune
 8 days ago

A: Landscape fabric sounds like a good idea, but it isn’t. Water just doesn’t move very well through the fabric. Even when the fabric is new, water tends to roll over it. After a short time, the holes that are supposed to allow air and water movement get plugged by dirt or small pieces of mulch, making the fabric behave as though you had used a solid piece of plastic. The ground under the fabric, which should be supporting your trees, shrubs, or gardens, stays dry, which can be fatal, especially in a hot, dry summer like we just had.

www.duluthnewstribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Taste Of Home

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like a dragon, Mandarin ducks or an elephant.
ANIMALS
Best Life

If Your Sheets Are This Color, They Could Be Attracting Bed Bugs, Experts Say

Even if spiders, snakes, rats, or mice don't make you jump, bed bugs are the one pest even the bravest individuals hope never to tussle with. These bloodsuckers not only make themselves at home in your most sacred of spaces, they're difficult—and expensive—to get rid of. However, there may be one factor in your fight against bed bugs that you have some control over, according to research: your bedding. Read on to discover which sheet colors could be making your sleeping space a haven for bed bugs.
HOME & GARDEN
Taste Of Home

10 Perennials You Should Cut Back Every Fall (And 5 to Let Be)

Winterizing your garden includes trimming back some perennials and leaving others until spring. Our experts tell you what to do to ensure success. In the crunch of fall house cleaning and the annual cold-weather cleanup, don’t forget to leave time for garden perennials, too. Cutting back foliage in the fall...
GARDENING
Well+Good

8 Gorgeous Fall Perennials You Should Plant Now, Before the First Frost

Spring gets all the attention for bringing new blooms and fresh leaves into the world after a long, cold winter. But fall is a great time to get new plants into the ground. Perennials in particular will benefit from time spent in cool soil before the warmth of spring and summer, says Rebecca Sears, chief gardener at garden company Ferry-Morse.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landscape Fabric#Weeds#Insects
Family Handyman

Should You Rake Leaves or Just Leave Them?

Every year as autumn rolls in and temperatures and leaves start to fall, homeowners are left with the same question: What do I do with all of the leaves that are now spread across my lawn?. Traditionally, it’s been common practice for people to rake the leaves into piles, bag...
GARDENING
sprudge.com

Can I Grow a Coffee Houseplant?

Can you grow a coffee plant indoors? Yes! Growing a coffee houseplant indoors is totally possible. It's also a great way to enrich your connection to coffee, and deepen your appreciation for the work that goes into the coffee you enjoy every day. How do I get started growing a...
GARDENING
Telegraph

How to prune plants: an easy guide by a gardening expert

Pruning is an essential gardening technique which involves selectively removing branches, stems and leaves from a tree or plant. The goal of this is to improve the tree or plant's structure and encourage new and healthy growth. One of the best services you can give your plants, it also is integral to their health, wellbeing and survival.
GARDENING
vpr.org

Moving In; Bringing Your Outdoor Plants Inside For The Fall And Winter

When September comes, you should be thinking about preparing your plants for relocating indoors. Certain plants take well to the move, and some good candidates are flowering plants like geraniums, fuschia and mandevilla and herbs like rosemary, parsley and chives. Even hot peppers do well indoors. If your plants are...
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
thelcn.com

Master Gardener: Understanding anemones

Year-round, I sometimes comment that my favorite season is the one that’s arriving. But if I had to pick one, perhaps fall would be it. This year, I’m especially not missing the humidity that accompanied the frequent rain, and the mosquitoes that arrived with those conditions. Now I can work outside more comfortably in my pants, long sleeves and a new mosquito net over my sun hat.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
Brainerd Dispatch

Ask the Master Gardener: Hyacinths can fill your home with fragrance

Answer: Unfortunately, hyacinths are not hardy in zone 3, but the good news is you can force them to bloom indoors and fill your home with fragrance. Forcing is a technique that lets you bring plants into bloom before they would normally flower in your garden. Like most other spring-blooming bulbs, hyacinths need to go through a chilling period in order to bloom properly. Plant your hyacinth bulbs in a container with a drainage hole on the bottom and use a high-quality, sterile potting mix. Fill each container half-way with potting soil and nestle the bulbs pointy side up about an inch apart. When the bulbs are in position, place more potting soil around the bulbs, but don’t completely cover them. Allow the tips to stick above the soil. Chill your bulbs in a refrigerator or in a dark area with consistent temperatures of 35-48 degrees for about 13 weeks. If you store them in a refrigerator, make sure not to store any fruit in there at the same time because the ethylene gas given off by ripening fruit will damage the embryonic flowers inside the bulbs. Keep the soil lightly moist.
GARDENING
Gainesville.com

Gardening column: Landscaping for the change of seasons

As the seasons change, so does our climate in Central Florida: The rainy season is replaced by the dry season. Plants are also affected during this transition as the temperatures change as well. Plants that do well in the heat and rain don’t always do well in the chilly temperatures and lack of rain. Take some time to review what plants you have that might not handle the weather. This is especially true of plants that you may have acquired from South Florida, where they rarely if ever have frost.
GARDENING
Athens Daily Review

Master Gardener: Autumn’s joys

Autumn has officially begun, and the plants seem to have taken notice of the calendar. ‘Autumn Joy’ sedum is blooming, with large, fluffy, pink heads which blend beautifully with purple asters. Grasses are pushing out plumes, whether they are pink, white, straight up, or flopping over. Shorter days prompt many...
GARDENING
Cecil Daily

Cecil County Master Gardeners Garden Fest

ELKTON — One doesn’t often hear stories about how the pandemic was beneficial, but that was the case for at least one Cecil County Master Gardener. Debby McClung only finished her certification this spring, but it was something she had wanted to accomplish for years. “I became very interested in...
CECIL COUNTY, MD
coppercountrynews.com

Pollinator plants for fall gardens, landscapes

Fall is the perfect time to plant a tree or shrub in Arizona, but what to plant? Don’t miss this week’s Cooperative Extension free online webinar online at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, when Master Gardener Instructor Jan Growth introduces several plants that are important to Arizona pollinators, and why fall planting will help your plant to live a long and successful life. This webinar is perfect for fi rst-timers, new residents and anyone who is interested in helping Arizona’s pollinators to thrive. Be sure to stick around for the Q&A. University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Gila County presents these ‘Garden and Country’ free Thursday webinars online via Zoom, lasting 60 minutes or less, and featuring a variety of horticultural and natural resource topics relevant to the environmental conditions and residential concerns of Gila County. Free weekly online forums hosted by University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Gila County don’t require pre-registration. Guests are welcome to log in up to 10 minutes before it begins at arizona.zoom.us/j/83777260180. An easy, convenient way to connect is via ‘click here’ direct hotlinks at extension.arizona.edu/gila, where you can also view dozens of prior Thursday webinar topics from over the past year -- ranging from soil preparation to winter gardening, container gardening, pest management and many more. University of Arizona Gila County Cooperative Extension Agent Chris Jones hosts this popular series, and Cooperative Extension’s website has an array of links to programs, talks and resources. Links are also conveniently posted each week on Facebook, where you can join Chris Jones and a network of Gila County gardeners at facebook. com/gilaextension. Want to be added to an email invite list for these gardening and horticulture workshops? Call Chris Jones, Extension Agent, University of Arizona Gila County Cooperative Extension at (928) 402-8586 or email [email protected]
GILA COUNTY, AZ
times-georgian.com

Ask a Master Gardener: Types of Elephant Ears

Q: I have a small branch that runs through my backyard and I would like to put Elephant Ears in that area next spring. Since I have not grown them before, I am hoping you can help me decide what type to buy. A: Elephant Ears are a diverse group...
GARDENING
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Master Gardener: Caring for camellias

The first step is deciding what types of camellias to plant. This is usually personal preference as to type of flowers, plant growth and suitability for the climate. Visiting local nurseries, websites, camellia flower shows and gardens are good ways to help decide which plants to choose. There are thousands of new camellias available and new cultivars are introduced each year.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Master Gardener: Ever think about becoming a Master Gardener?

Do you get excited when seeds you have planted start sprouting? Do you search out fellow gardeners and ask them questions about how they combat deer, voles, aphids or grasshoppers? Does it delight you when friends ask you for gardening advice? If so, you might want to consider becoming a Master Gardener.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Macoupin County Enquirer-Democrat

Master Gardeners upgrade Courthouse landscaping

The courthouse lawn was buzzing with activity Friday Sept. 24 as the Master Gardeners continued their landscaping efforts. Discussion and planning for the new landscaping began in 2018. Designer Layne Knoche began to design the first phase of the two phase project in spring of 2019. In the Fall of 2019 the Master Gardeners began phase one, removing shrubs around the sidewalk of the Veterans memorial and planting about 150 new ones. The Master gardeners also landscaped around the First Responders memorial on the North East corner of the lawn during the first phase.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy