Ted Lasso Video: Is Roy Willing to Go the Extra Mile for Keeley?

By Ryan Schwartz
 8 days ago
Should Ted Lasso fans be worried about the state of Roy and Keeley’s relationship?

It wasn’t that long ago that Keeley declared that she needed some space from the “adorably hairy shadow” in her life — a situation that, admittedly, resolved itself rather quickly. But just last week, at Rebecca’s father’s funeral, the fan-favorite couple seemed to be on slightly different wavelengths. Before Roy had a chance to apologize for teasing his girlfriend about her thoughts on the afterlife, Jamie took Keeley aside and told his ex that he was still very much in love with her, setting up a potential love triangle as Season 2 heads into the homestretch.

In TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek at Episode 11, dropping this Friday on Apple TV+, Roy gripes to Nate about having to participate in a photoshoot with Keeley — namely, that the photoshoot coordinator has told him that he’ll need to pluck his eyebrows. Will this superficial request be the thing that finally pushes Roy over the edge?

Elsewhere this week, a billionaire football enthusiast from Ghana makes Sam an unbelievable offer. Ted, meanwhile, plans something special for Dr. Sharon’s last day with AFC Richmond.

Ted Lasso , which has already been renewed for Season 3, recently took home seven Emmys, including Outstanding Lead Actor (for Jason Sudeikis), Supporting Actress (for recent TVLine Performer of the Week Hannah Waddingham ) and Supporting Actor (for Brett Goldstein), as well as Outstanding Comedy Series. The Season 2 finale drops next Friday, Oct. 8.

Press PLAY on the clip above, then hit the comments with your hopes for Roy and Keeley (and the last two episodes of Season 2).

