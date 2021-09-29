Good Morning Mix: EMBRZ travels to Ireland’s iconic Cliffs of Moher for celebratory ‘Moments’ stream

It’s been said by us more than once before, but if there’s been a sole upside to the pandemic this last year for the dance music world, it’s been the abundance of destination streams, and EMBRZ is now joining that expanding list. After delivering his freshman album through This Never Happened at the start of September, EMBRZ decided to pair Moments with a cross-country trek to Ireland’s Cliffs of Moher and put on a near-hour sunset stream from his homeland.