NY Man Who Raped, Threatened Woman With Screwdriver Sentenced In Pennsylvania

A New York man guilt of rape has been sentence to serve more than a decade in a Pennsylvania Correctional Institution, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Walter Dolder, 37, of Milton, New York, will serve up to 27 years for rape and assault among other charges.

Dolder will also have to register as sex offender for the rest of his life.

The charges stem from an incident in Mount Joy in July 2020.

Police were dispatched to a residence in Mount Joy for a domestic in progress.

Upon arrival, the victim came out of the residence and told police Dolder had been in the home before running out of the back door.

He was apprehended after a lengthy foot pursuit.

The victim also told officers that Dolder had raped and assaulted her then held a knife and screwdriver to her face and neck threatening to kill her if she contacted police.

Dolder also called the woman numerous times from prison, trying to intimidate her and keep her from testifying, according to the district attorney's office.

These calls violated a no-contact order.

Dolder pleaded no contest to raping and assaulting a female then repeatedly calling her in attempts to intimidate her from testifying.

He was convicted of rape, aggravated assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion and intimidation of a victim.

Dolder was sentenced to serve 11 to 27 years by Judge Howard Knisely on Monday, Sept. 20.

