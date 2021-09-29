CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

NY Man Who Raped, Threatened Woman With Screwdriver Sentenced In Pennsylvania

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fzhgU_0cBiAJuN00

A New York man guilt of rape has been sentence to serve more than a decade in a Pennsylvania Correctional Institution, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Walter Dolder, 37, of Milton, New York, will serve up to 27 years for rape and assault among other charges.

Dolder will also have to register as sex offender for the rest of his life.

The charges stem from an incident in Mount Joy in July 2020.

Police were dispatched to a residence in Mount Joy for a domestic in progress.

Upon arrival, the victim came out of the residence and told police Dolder had been in the home before running out of the back door.

He was apprehended after a lengthy foot pursuit.

The victim also told officers that Dolder had raped and assaulted her then held a knife and screwdriver to her face and neck threatening to kill her if she contacted police.

Dolder also called the woman numerous times from prison, trying to intimidate her and keep her from testifying, according to the district attorney's office.

These calls violated a no-contact order.

Dolder pleaded no contest to raping and assaulting a female then repeatedly calling her in attempts to intimidate her from testifying.

He was convicted of rape, aggravated assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion and intimidation of a victim.

Dolder was sentenced to serve 11 to 27 years by Judge Howard Knisely on Monday, Sept. 20.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 22

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

North Jersey Man Accused Of Killing Ex-GF's Four Pets

A 27-year-old Bergen County resident is facing charges for killing his ex-girlfriend's pets over the course of a year, authorities announced.Matthew Savinovich, of Norwood, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 6 by officers from the Putnam County SPCA for allegedly killing three chihuahuas and a ferret …
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Mount Joy, PA
State
New York State
City
Milton, NY
City
Milton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
New York City, NY
Government
Daily Voice

Support Surges For Family Of PA Man Tragically Killed In FL Rampage

A Pennsylvania father was brutally murdered in Florida, and now his community is rallying to support his family.Kevin Lanusse, 41, of Scranton, was murdered by Shaun Runyon, 39, a Lehigh Valley native, during a killing rampage in Florida that left three people dead, as Daily Voice previously report…
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Screwdriver#Police#Prison
Daily Voice

Feds Bust South Jersey Man With Homemade Explosives

Federal agents busted a South Jersey man with do-it-yourself explosive devices and the materials used to make them, authorities said.Among various other items, Thomas Petronglo, 63, of Vineland had a 5¾-inch diameter metal can filled with potassium perchlorate and aluminum with a fuse sticking out,…
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Daily Voice

NJ Dating App Serial Killer Gets 160 Years In State Prison

A New Jersey man who used dating apps to lure and kill three women -- and tried to kill a fourth -- was sentenced to 160 years behind bars.Khalil Wheeler-Weaver, now 25, of Orange, was sentenced for three murders, an attempted murder and other counts of aggravated arson, desecration of human remain…
ORANGE, CT
Daily Voice

Teenager Shot During Police Involved Shooting In Central PA

A 15-year-old has been hospitalized following a shooting between a suspect and police in central Pennsylvania, according to police.York City police were called into serving and spotted a shooting in progress in the 800 block of East King Street in York on Thursday around 8:20 a.m.The officer interv…
YORK, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
138K+
Followers
27K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy