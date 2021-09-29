CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Resorts World’s Mulberry Street Pizzeria Serves East Coast Flavors

By Melissa Gill
Off the Strip
Off the Strip
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GuEro_0cBiAGGC00

By Melissa Gill | Las Vegas, NV | Resorts World

In case you missed it earlier this month, Resorts World opened Mulberry Street Pizzeria on September 17 , a new fast-casual eatery serving New York style pizza. The new pizzeria is the first out-of-state location from Richie Palmer’s Beverly Hills Institution, which has been serving pizza since 1991. The East Coast inspired flavors dished out at this hot spot has served a number of notable celebrities over the last thirty years including: Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Dana White, the cast of “Thor: Ragnorak” and “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05IyTX_0cBiAGGC00


From the hand-tossed thin crust to the All-Day Breakfast Pizza, here’s a few slices to try the next time you stop by the resort.

Specialty Pizzas

In the coming next few weeks, the location will offer the exclusive Resorts World All-Day Pizza. This New York pie is topped with egg, cheese, lyonnaise potatoes and onion. Start the day with a seasoned slice of Heaven. Pizza for breakfast is so Vegas, isn’t it? It sounds like the best bite after a long night out.

Classic Pizzas

The pizzeria also serves classics for creatures of comfort including Cheese and Pepperoni . The crispy yet pliable crust is just the right consistency for guests who want to fold it in half to eat. Their signature recipes have kept people coming back for years. For families staying at the resort, classics are always a great way to go for the kiddos.

Vegan Pizzas

For pizza lovers looking for a tasty vegan slice, the pizzeria also serves a new Vegan option . This delicious fare is made with Mulberry Street Pizzeria’s signature sauce and Daiya vegan cheese topped with tomatoes, onion, olive, roasted green peppers, and mushrooms. Guests may also opt to dream up their own version of a vegan pizza with any of the toppings available.

Build Your Own Pizza

Guests can create their own pizza choosing from their wide variety of toppings. From Turkey Pepperoni to Eggplant Parmesan , there are about 20 different choices to try. That’s a lot of toppings. Paired with their hand-tossed crust and signature sauce, this pizzeria provides enough options for guests to try a new pizza every visit. Mulberry Street Pizzeria also offers a 10 ½” gluten-free alternative.

For additional information, visit Mulberry Street Pizzeria’s website.

CLICK to follow us on Google News and never miss a story!

The post Resorts World’s Mulberry Street Pizzeria Serves East Coast Flavors appeared first on Off The Strip .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Newsday

Flavor N' Spice serves the cuisine of Guyana in Valley Stream

Scratch the surface of any country’s cuisine and you’re going to find a fascinating history, but Guyanese cuisine is particularly fascinating. You can explore it at Flavor N’ Spice, which opened this summer in a little strip mall on Dutch Broadway in Valley Stream. Proprietor Melanie R. Mohan, a graduate...
VALLEY STREAM, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Restaurants
Nevada State
Nevada Food & Drinks
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Food & Drinks
Nevada State
Nevada Restaurants
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
Seattle Times

Rediscover British Columbia’s unique blend of world flavors

After a year and a half of staycations and local day trips, many people are ready to revisit some favorite places and discover new adventures. Fortunately, there’s an exciting international destination just a three-hour drive from Seattle: British Columbia. Despite being so close, B.C. feels like it’s a world away....
SEATTLE, WA
On Milwaukee

Middle East Side to bring Lebanese flavors (& more) to 3rd Street Market Hall

Middle East Side, the Middle Eastern concept which debuted as a pop-up last spring, is slated to join the fray at the 3rd Street Market Hall this fall. The concept, which focuses on dishes inspired by countries in the Eastern Mediterranean, is slated debut as one of the four hawker stall tenants which will share a commissary kitchen with Dairyland Old Fashioned Hamburgers & Frozen Custard and Mid-Way Bakery.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Person
Sylvester Stallone
WTKR

Fall flavors with Chef K on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Chef K grew up in Italy cooking with the mamas and the grandmas of the old country. The kitchen was the heart of the family and was the beginning of her passion for preparing fresh, nutritious foods that nourish the body and the soul. She joins us to prepare Chef K’s Curry Peanut Soup and Chef K’s Punkin’ Mousse.
RECIPES
News19 WLTX

Latino restaurants serve flavor of home to the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Latino restaurant owners said the heart of their culture lies in their food. “I know how to cook original Puerto Rican food that’s what I opened the restaurant to get a little bit of my country to the Spanish community, American community," said owner of Isla Bonita Angela Crespo.
COLUMBIA, SC
Barbecuebible.com

Tips for Serving Juicy and Flavorful Turkey Burgers

When buying ground turkey, look for meat that has at least some fat in it. Breasts yield very lean ground meat, so devoid of fat that burger patties tend to fall apart on the grill. A mix of white and dark meat (breasts and thighs or leg meat) is what you want, with a meat to fat ratio of at least 90 to 10 percent. If you have a good relationship with your butcher, he or she might custom-grind turkey for you.
RECIPES
northforker.com

The best East Coast getaways for peak foliage viewing

Hey, summer, fall would like a word. Though the stretch from Memorial Day to Labor Day calls for leisurely walks along the beach and half-day Fridays, autumn gives you a chance to get away for long weekends and take in the season’s spectacular leaves as they change colors around the country. Rustic small towns offer ideal fall foliage viewing. Hard ciders and buzz-worthy brews can keep you feeling warm and toasty, too.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan Cheese#Pizza Toppings#White Pizza#Pizza Crust#Food Drink#Resorts World#Beverly Hills Institution#Cheese And Pepperoni
WDW News Today

Steakhouse 71 at Disney’s Contemporary Resort to Serve Limited Menus on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day 2021

Steakhouse 71, the newest restaurant to open at Walt Disney World, has announced it will be open on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day — but with limited menus. The Walt Disney World website notes that “selections” from the breakfast and dinner menus will be available, and the lunch menu will not be available at all on those two days. The specific dishes that will be served have not been released yet.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Little Tonino’s Pizzeria

Little Tonino’s is a relic of Brooklyn’s bygone era, where a perpetually half-full jar of Sanka hangs out behind the register, and photos of Sinatra and someone’s grandkids are tacked to the walls. The vodka pie, which comes loaded up with tangy pink sauce, generous dollops of ricotta, and a coating of low-moisture mozzarella, is the real move here. The bottom cracks satisfyingly when you fold it, and the crust has a good amount of chew and fluff. If you’re a fan of softball-sized arancini, the one’s here are worth trying too.
BROOKLYN, NY
lonelyplanet.com

The world's eco-luxury resorts that are worth the hype

Responsible travel isn’t just for backpackers pitching a tent in remote locales. With the uptick of quality lodging at the intersection of environmental and social sustainability, it’s easier than ever to stay in eco-conscious luxury resorts around the globe without sacrificing comfortable amenities. Tapping into technology to reduce carbon emissions,...
LIFESTYLE
yoursun.com

Universal Orlando Resort serves up a taste of terror

Universal Orlando Resort serves up a taste of terror with an expansive menu of delectable cuisine inspired by the sinister experiences invading Halloween Horror Nights 2021, running select nights through Oct. 31. Developed in conjunction with Universal Orlando’s executive chef and culinary team, the new menu offerings allow guests to...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Indy100

Meet the man with the largest nose in the world

A Turkish man has taken nosiness to the next level by being the official record holder for the world’s largest nose.Turkish man Mehmet Özyürek officially has the longest nose on a living person, according to the Guinness World Records.Özyürek’s sniffer is 8.8 cm (3.46 in) long from the bridge to the tip.The 71-year-old appeared on the set of Italian TV show Lo Show dei Record in 2010 to have his schnoz measured.#OnThsDay in 2010 Mehmet Özyürek from Turkey was officially confirmed as our record holder for the longest nose on a living person. Mehmet's magnificent nose measures 8.8 cm...
WORLD
FOXBusiness

Supermarket giant ends in-store butcher service, moves to packaged meat

Australian supermarket giant Coles is sending its butchers packing – at least to other departments – announcing that all of its more than 800 stores will end in-store butcher services and offer only pre-packaged meats. The move will impact roughly 1,570 of the firm's 120,000 employees, and their union says...
RETAIL
Off the Strip

Off the Strip

Las Vegas, NV
284
Followers
226
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

OfftheStrip.com is a local, independent digital media company focusing on entertainment and lifestyle stories, profiles, and features delivering fast, innovative, interactive content for Las Vegas locals and lovers.

 https://www.offthestrip.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy