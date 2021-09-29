CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lionsgate Partners With Storytelling Platform Dorian to Create User-Generated Games (Exclusive)

By J. Clara Chan
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 8 days ago
Lionsgate is partnering with the storytelling platform Dorian to create user-generated, interactive games and events inspired by popular Lionsgate films.

The first IP to get transformed into a user-created game is the Blair Witch franchise. Between Oct. 15 and Oct. 31, creators in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, India and the Philippines will be able to submit their Blair Witch fan fiction for a chance to get their story made into a game on the Dorian platform — and have a meeting with a senior motion picture executive at Lionsgate, who will be announced at a later date.

Creators must write their stories based on a very 2021-inspired prompt, where influencers head to Black Hills Forest for a Blair Witch– themed music festival. The part that’s up for interpretation: Will the characters survive the night in the forest or end up livestreaming their own deaths?

In addition to getting their fan fiction turned into a game and meeting with the Lionsgate exec, the winning creator will be able to monetize their game through Dorian’s virtual currency, which users can buy and use on the platform.

“When we were first introduced to Dorian and the opportunity it brings to creators, we were immediately hooked on the idea of working with them,” Jenefer Brown, evp and head of global live, interactive and location based entertainment at Lionsgate, said. “We are always looking for new and inspiring ways to engage with female creators and diverse communities, and through Dorian’s platform, content creators can explore new pathways to a narrative experience within the universe of Blair Witch .”

Lionsgate’s partnership with Dorian comes as other entertainment companies like Netflix have begun making a concerted push into the gaming space . But unlike traditional gaming platforms, Dorian — which raised $3.25 million in VC funding last year — is a storytelling service designed to cater to creators without coding backgrounds. Creators receive analytics on how users are engaging with their stories, and they also get a 50 percent cut of the revenue made from their games.

“You can release an episode that is fast to produce, and then you can start seeing revenue coming in on the first day, as opposed to more traditional fiction writing,” Julia Palatovska, the co-founder and CEO of Dorian, told The Hollywood Reporter.

While the other Lionsgate films to to get transformed into games will be revealed later, Palatovska said the “phenomenal growth” of the gaming industry was an “obvious reason” for traditional Hollywood studios to expand their IP.

“We talked about this opportunity with Lionsgate and they have been extremely supportive and excited to reach out to their fans and creators in a new way,” Palatovska said. “It kind of developed naturally and it has been phenomenal to see this interest from a Hollywood studio for us.”

