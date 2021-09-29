CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

The Drama League Invests Millions to Overhaul Its Directors Program

By Rebecca Rubin
Variety
Variety
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fXsCN_0cBiACjI00

The Drama League is devoting substantial resources to overhaul its marquee program, the Directors Project, in an effort to better support creatives at all stages of their careers.

Led by artistic director Gabriel Stelian-Shanks and executive director Bevin Ross, the League is investing millions over the next decade through new and expanded programs. The revamped initiative is the result of a company-wide evaluation that was undertaken during the pandemic, a period in which many who work in the arts lost work.

The broadened Directors Project will offer fellowships for early-stage directors, programs to help mid-career theater directors transition into film and television, and assistantships for young BIPOC creatives to shadow established BIPOC directors. The different programs vary in length and run up to two years.

Through conversations with more than 100 artists, artistic leaders, producers and community members, the newly designed program has been refocused to provide financial stability, well-being and guaranteed employment opportunities. The initiative will also make an effort to address systemic inequity and pay disparity in the field of directing.

Notably, beneficiaries of the fellowships, residences and assistantships will receive scholarship prizes — up to $50,000 per year — and health care insurance reimbursement while in the programs. Organizers say the idea is not only to provide mentorship and guidance to budding directors and seasoned creatives, but also to give them the financial resources needed to sustain a career in the business.

“We want to pay artists a living wage,” Stelian-Shanks says. “For two years, they won’t have to take that second or third or fourth job. They can concentrate solely on their career.”

That’s why the League deliberately chose to support a select number of artists on a grander scale, rather than giving small amounts of money to more recipients.

“We really want to care for the development of these artists,” Ross says. “It means fewer artists are being served, but we hope over the next decade, we can scale these projects up in a meaningful way.”

One highlight is the directing assistantship, in which the League will partner with an established BIPOC stage director to provide assistant directing opportunities on set. Recipients will be paid an assistant director’s salary and will be reimbursed for housing, travel and health care costs.

Nicole A. Watson (“School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play”), a director who will serve as a mentor this season, hopes the program will show younger generations that a career in the arts is a viable option.

“The financial backing is really important,” she says. “When you’re freelancing full time, you can do six shows a year and you still don’t make enough money or have health insurance. Those are obstacles that keep people from pursuing careers in the arts. I went without health insurance for a really long time.”

While she was coming up in the industry, Watson says there were times she received only a MetroCard or small stipend for her work. “It’s unfair to continue to ask people to suffer for their art, especially when we live in a society that could alleviate that suffering,” she says. “We can’t keep saying we want art to be for everyone and not create any of the pathways for inclusivity.”

Another key initiative is the film and television directing fellowship, an approximate 16-week production experience spanning two years. It is intended for stage directors who are established in theater and want to expand their work to include film or television directing. They will be supported by a $20,000 scholarship prize and up to $10,000 in heath care insurance reimbursement. The program includes on-set shadowing experience, introductions to mentors and industry professionals, as well as an opportunity to direct a short film that will premiere as part of the League’s DirectorFest.

Tony Phelan, an Emmy-nominated showrunner on “Grey’s Anatomy,” will mentor the two applicants chosen. In aspiring candidates, Phelan says he’s looking to get “a sense of how collaborative they are and if they have a vision in how they want to tell stories. You want the candidates to be engaged and inquisitive and feel like they’re part of the process.”

By the end of the film and television directing fellowship, the grantees will have the confidence and skills needed direct an episode of television.

“We can give them the tools so when they get that shot, they’re ready to take it,” Phelan says.

(Pictured above: Steven Canals (“Pose”) speaks to directing fellow Kemar Jewel)

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Former YouTube VP of Content Partnerships Kelly Merryman Joins Digital-Security Firm Aura

Kelly Merryman has exited YouTube after more than six years leading the video platform’s content partnerships. She has been hired by Aura, a provider of digital security solutions for consumers, as president and chief operating officer. Merryman had served as YouTube’s VP of content partnerships since 2015, overseeing a 300-person team spanning TV, film, sports, news, gaming, lifestyle, fashion, beauty, food, learning, family and health. She also was part of the teams that launched YouTube TV, YouTube Shorts and in-video commerce. Prior to YouTube, Merryman spent seven years at Netflix as VP of content acquisition. She also worked at Sony Pictures Entertainment...
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

Facebook will invest 50 million dollars to build its 'metaverse'

And the 'metaverse' is really serious , recently Facebook reported that it will invest 50 million in programs and external research that will help them in the task of developing this space. Through the XR Research and Programs Fund, Mark Zuckerberg's company seeks to collaborate with industry partners, civil rights...
BUSINESS
Variety

Federation Entertainment Shareholder Serge Hayat Boards European Literary Streamer Rocambole (EXCLUSIVE)

French media entrepreneur Serge Hayat, a shareholder in Federation Entertainment and Echo Studio, has boarded Rocambole, a subscription-based European literary streaming platform boasting serialized original novels. The service, whose layout looks similar to Netflix, launched in June 2020 and already showcases more than 200 titles across different genres, written by a pool of more than 30 largely up-and-coming authors who are working in writers’ rooms. So far, Rocambole has 120,000 subscribers, and the number of users has been rising by 20% every month since March 2020, said Julien Simon, who comes from the publishing sector and co-founded Rocambole with François Delporte, Camille...
BUSINESS
Variety

Streaming Executives on Maintaining Traction After Pandemic Boom

In light of the surge in streaming amid the pandemic, content services and platforms now face the unique challenge of maintaining the same traction and excitement from audiences. John Harrison, Americas sector leader for media and entertainment at EY, said their data implies that streaming is naturally maintaining its own momentum.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Canals
The Hollywood Reporter

StreamElements Unveils 2021 Diversity Program for Underrepresented Content Creators

Cloud based streaming platform StreamElements on Wednesday unveiled the 2021 Creator Diversity Program to assist underrepresented content creators on Twitch. The program, which was first launched in 2020, is designed to provide groups including people of color, women, LGBTQ and individuals with disabilities, with professional livestreaming services and broadcasting equipment, as well as mentorship, to advance their careers. There will be monthly workshops, educational sessions and more. Participants must be eighteen years or older, have at least 1000 followers on either Twitch, YouTube or Facebook Gaming, stream twice per week or upload two videos per week, and be a member of an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Oscars Board of Governors Approves Annual Meeting for Entire Membership

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) leadership introduced a resolution at a scheduled Board of Governors meeting today to begin holding annual meetings for the entire Oscar membership of more than 10,000 industry professionals. The Board of Governors responded with enthusiastic support, which aligns with their ongoing strategy to keep all of its members engaged and informed. These types of meetings have been held in the past, but this is intended to invite a meaningful exchange among its members and make an annual meeting official moving forward. The new resolution read as follows: “A meeting of the members of AMPAS...
MOVIES
CBS New York

‘Juntos Crecemos’ Program Helps Hispanic-Owned Businesses

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Shouldering both pandemic troubles and a systemic lack of access to capital, hundreds of Hispanic-owned businesses are getting a much-needed boost from the PepsiCo Foundation. Opening the doors to her Peruvian restaurant, Claudy’s Kitchen, was a lifelong dream for Claudia Berroa. “I came from a poor family, but now, I think, having the restaurant shares my family recipes,” she said. (credit: CBS2) But sharing those dishes hasn’t been easy. The family’s New York City restaurant opened during the pandemic last summer. “The week that we opened two restaurants closed on this block, so we were super scared,” said Rich Berroa. A 2020...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Directors Project#Bipoc
Deadline

Tegna Local TV Stations Removed From Dish TV In 53 Markets Amid Carriage Fee Dispute – Update

UPDATED with Tegna statement: On Wednesday, Tegna Inc. removed its local stations from nearly 3 million Dish TV customers in 53 markets across the country, the satellite provider announced. Dish maintained that “The programmer is using customers as negotiation leverage, demanding a massive fee increase to nearly a billion dollars and holding viewers hostage during football season.” Brian Neylon, group president of Dish TV, said his company made “a fair offer” to Tegna which, according to its web site owns 64 news brands in 51 markets. He said the broadcaster is “demanding we pay for 100% of our subscribers in their...
TV & VIDEOS
Radar Online.com

Jamie Spears' Attorney Demands Nearly $2 Million In New Estate Battle As Britney Refuses To Pay Staggering $500K Conservatorship Bill

The primary attorney for Jamie Spears in his conservatorship battle with his daughter, Britney Spears, is charging millions as part of a new estate battle. Days after the pop star's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, refused to pay Vivian Thoreen of law firm Holland & Knight the more than $500,000 she requested to cover the cost of "media matters," she demanded almost $2 million in legal fees as part of a separate case.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

IATSE Negotiations Update: Studios Agree to 10-Hour Turnarounds But a Deal Remains ‘a Ways Off’

The studios have made some concessions on IATSE’s demands regarding long production hours, but an agreement still remains “a ways off,” according to an update from one IATSE local on Thursday. David O’Ferrall, the business agent of IATSE Local 487, told members that the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers had agreed to 10-hour turnaround times on all productions. He also said there had been “movement on weekend turnarounds” — one of the union’s top priorities. Negotiators are hoping to avert a strike, which would shut down TV and film production across the country. More than 52,000 IATSE members voted over...
BUSINESS
Variety

Netflix Poised to Join Disney in the $300 Billion Market Cap Club

Just when investors were starting to lose faith in Netflix’s growth story, the streaming giant came roaring back, proving content is still king. In the past few weeks, all anyone can seem to talk about is Netflix’s latest blockbuster hit, “Squid Game.” The show has been a major win for the company from both a consumer and investor standpoint, the kind of hit investors are hoping can drive subscriber growth in many key regions, including Asia-Pacific and even the U.S. and Canada.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
Variety

Pandemic Horror Anthology ‘’Isolation’ Acquired by Gravitas Ventures and Kamikaze Dogfight (EXCLUSIVE)

Gravitas Ventures and Kamikaze Dogfight have acquired the U.S. and Canadian rights for Nathan Crooker’s film “Isolation.” The feature-length anthology connects nine stories of people from all over the world confronting their darkest fears during the pandemic. Crooker, who produces the film, tasked 11 filmmakers with creating their stories using only the production equipment and resources they had with them when they entered quarantine. They were also barred from using Zoom or other video conferencing services. “Isolation” premiered at FrightFest UK 2021 and will have its North American premiere on Oct. 15th at Screamfest LA, followed by a release on VOD...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Warner Music, SK Global Partner to Co-Produce Music Documentaries, Scripted Content

Warner Music Group and SK Global unveiled a pact Thursday to co-produce and co-finance a slate of music-focused documentaries and scripted projects “mined from WMG’s extraordinary roster of artists and songwriters, as well as its expansive global catalog.” The partners’ new content efforts together will include both English and local-language projects, and will “pay special attention to WMG’s vast array of celebrated international artists, particularly across the U.S., Asia, and Latin America,” the companies said in a joint press release. The pact was made public by SK Global chairman Sidney Kimmel, co-CEOs John Penotti and Charlie Corwin, and Charlie Cohen, president of Warner Music Entertainment, WMG’s TV...
MOVIES
executivetraveller.com

Virgin Australia overhauls Accelerate program for businesses

Virgin Australia’s Accelerate rewards program for businesses is getting a rethink, with the airline expanding its fare discounts on domestic flights, but discontinuing its offer of annual travel credit rebates. Cash savings are still central to Accelerate, which isn’t morphing to mirror Qantas Business Rewards: under which companies can earn...
TRAVEL
Variety

Snapchat Adding New Creator Monetization Programs, Including Spotlight Challenges

Snap is rolling out new ways for Snapchat creators to make money on the app — part of the company’s efforts to keep the most popular content creators on its platform in the face of ongoing competition from the likes of TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. The new programs include Spotlight Challenges: an extension of the Spotlight user-generated content section that promises cash payouts of $25,000 — or more — to creators with the most-engaging videos that use specified AR lenses, sounds or topics. The Spotlight Challenges program, set to start rolling out next month, is in addition to the “millions per month”...
CELL PHONES
Deadline

Ben Priest Joins Westbrook As EVP, New Business Development

EXCLUSIVE: Ben Priest has joined Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Inc. as Executive Vice President, New Business Development, the company said Wednesday. In the new role, Priest will lead all new ventures outside of Westbrook’s core business in the Studio and Media divisions, overseeing the consumer brands arm of the company including merchandise business Good Goods. At the same time, he will launch new verticals within the Westbrook portfolio, which will advance the company’s mission to empower artists telling stories that connect the world. Priest will start his new position effective immediately, reporting to Westbrook CEO Ko Yada. “I have known...
BUSINESS
Variety

Nent Group Boss Anders Jensen on Viaplay’s Scripted Strategy and Plan for Global Domination

Anders Jensen, the sleek and mild-mannered president and CEO of Nent Group, has transformed the company’s Scandinavian streamer, Viaplay, into Netflix’s biggest European competitor since taking its helm in 2018. Jensen, who describes himself as a “content nerd,” is the recipient of Variety’s Vanguard Award, which will be presented at Mipcom in Cannes this year. He is behind the company’s big strategic move into scripted content. Jensen joined the company in 2014 when it was part of the listed conglomerate Modern Times Group, before it split into two companies and rebranded its entertainment assets into Nent Group. Jensen says having a...
BUSINESS
Variety

Variety

35K+
Followers
40K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy