Saints Rushing Attack vs. Giants Run Defense

By Bob Rose
SaintsNewsNetwork
 8 days ago

The strength of the New Orleans offense clearly lies with their running game. Will they have success on the ground against a physical New York defense?

After spending the first three weeks on the road and away from their own facilities since late August, the New Orleans Saints return home this week.

They'll face the 0-3 New York Giants. Despite their winless record, New York has gone down to the wire in their last two ballgames.

New Orleans (2-1) has had struggles with their passing attack but have run the ball effectively in both of their wins. Only the Bears have fewer total offensive yardage through the first three games of the season.

New York ranks 21st in total defense after three weeks, giving up 374 yards per outing. The Giants rank around the middle of the pack in points allowed, third down conversions, and red-zone percentage. Their pass defense has been vulnerable, but they are more stout against the run.

One major strength of the Saints over the last few years has been their offensive balance. With major issues in their passing game, an efficient rushing attack is even more crucial to win.

SAINTS RUSHING ATTACK VS. GIANTS RUN DEFENSE

New Orleans Running Game

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs for a touchdown against the Giants. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY

The Saints have averaged 120 yards on the ground through their first three contests, ranking 9th in the league. That ranking would be even higher if not for a paltry 48 yards rushing in a week two loss at Carolina. In victories over Green Bay and New England, the Saints ran for a combined 313 yards.

New Orleans has the fifth most rushing attempts in the league so far, a run-heavy balance we aren't used to seeing from Sean Payton's offense. When needing a score to ice the game last week against the Patriots, New Orleans ran the ball ten times on a 13-play, 75-yard touchdown drive.

Dynamic RB Alvin Kamara fuels the team's ground game. He has 177 yards rushing so far, but has yet to reach the end zone on the ground and is averaging just 3.4/carry. Second-year RB Tony Jones Jr. has been an effective complement to Kamara. Jones has 69 yards rushing and shows excellent vision and patience.

Versatile weapon Taysom Hill wasn't used much over the first two weeks, but played a big role against New England. Hill has ten carries for 49 yards this season, 23 of those and a touchdown on the game-clinching drive against the Patriots.

Hill is a bruising runner who has a magnificent burst into the open field. Kamara and Jones are both downhill runners with fabulous cutback ability. Each have the rare ability to make something out of nothing, but all three benefit when their offensive line establishes control of the line of scrimmage.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) runs for a touchdown against New England Patriots. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans offensive line is considered one of the league's best. They've bullied several opponents, allowing the offense to maintain balance and dictate the pace of the game.

The Saints got pushed around at the line of scrimmage against the Panthers, but rebounded with a better run blocking performance against New England.

Starting C Erik McCoy is expected to miss at least another week with a calf injury. Cesar Ruiz will take his place in the middle, with Calvin Throckmorton manning Ruiz's spot at right guard.

It’s vital that Ruiz, Throckmorton, and LG Andrus Peat not only get push off the line at the snap, but open up cutback lanes for Kamara and Jones.

LT Terron Armstead will miss the next several games with an elbow injury. Veteran T James Hurst has plenty of starting experience and is a physical run blocker.

RT Ryan Ramczyk, typically one of the league's best offensive linemen, has had uncharacteristic struggles. Hurst and Ramczyk need to seal the edge and open up off-tackle lanes for their runners.

New York Run Defense

Jets running back Ty Johnson (25) is tackled by New York Giants linebackers Trent Harris (93) and Tae Crowder (48). Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY

The Giants are ranked 13th in run defense so far, but have allowed 4.6 yards per carry, ranking just 25th. After surrendering 165 rushing yards to Denver in the season opener, they've allowed less than 90 yards on the ground over the last two weeks.

Linebacker Blake Martinez, the team's leading tackler, was lost for the season last week with an ACL injury. Reggie Ragland will replace him at inside linebacker alongside the underrated Tae Crowder. Promising rookie Justin Hilliard provides depth at the position.

The Giants have a trio of outside linebackers in their 3-4 base who are very aggressive against the run. Lorenzo Carter, Azeez Ojulari, and Oshane Ximines crash inside on ball carriers and play with excellent positioning.

New York doesn't have a lot of depth up front, but have four big-bodied defenders hard to move off point. DE Leonard Williams has had a spectacular start to the year.

End Dexter Lawrence is an underrated complement to Williams. Austin Johnson and Danny Shelton are two mammoth run-stoppers at nose tackle.

Jabrill Peppers is listed as a safety, but is as effective as another linebacker when used near the line of scrimmage. Second-year S Xavier McKinney is a playmaker everywhere on the field, and heady veteran S Logan Ryan is a fundamentally sound tackler rarely out of position.

What to Watch

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) carries for a first down past Giants linebacker Lorenzo Carter (59). Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Unlike in years past with QB Drew Brees, this Saints team absolutely needs to rush the ball well to have any offensive success. If they can do that successfully against New York, it should open up opportunities against their 21st ranked pass defense.

The Giants have huge bodies up from and fundamentally strong linebacker. However, they are extremely thin along the defensive line and just lost their best run defender in Martinez.

The Saints have stayed patient and committed with their running game in both their victories. It’s the type of approach that will wear down New York's defensive front later in the game.

New Orleans will have two backups along their offensive line, but Hurst and Throckmorton could start for several teams and are accomplished run blockers.

If the Saints can get Alvin Kamara to the edge, it could result in big plays for the offense. Kamara has yet to break any big plays this season, but has a huge athletic advantage over the Giants inside linebackers.

