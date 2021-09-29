Raptors: Scottie Barnes has made one major change to his game

Midway through the second quarter, the Toronto Raptors were grooving and funking their way to a seamless 123-107 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. The defense was long, and the offense in transition was sweltering. But at what might have been the turning point for the Raps, one of the key plays for Toronto came 100 feet from the ball. In between triples from unlikely sources — Justin Champagnie and Precious Achiuwa (!) — Toronto’s phenom rookie, all legs and charisma, was making his mark from the bench, as he yelled and encouraged his teammates so loudly that media could hear his rallying cries all the way up in the rafters of Scotiabank Arena. It came at the very moment that Toronto distanced itself from Philadelphia, never to look back.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO