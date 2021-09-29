BTS, ITZY, TWICE, IZ*ONE, And BoA Earn Multiple Gold And Silver RIAJ Certifications For Streaming In Japan

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” roared to a monstrously good $11.6 million in Thursday previews, injecting an enervated box office with a much needed shot of adrenaline. The supervillain sequel is a key piece in Sony Pictures’ grand ambitions to turn its cinematic licensing deal for the Spider-Man comics into a grand Spider-verse (see upcoming films on wall-crawler villains such as Kraven the Hunter and Morbius). The preview results fall just behind the $13.2 million that “Black Widow” pulled in two months ago, which was a record for COVID times. They are better than the $8.8 million that “Shang-Chi” generated...

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO