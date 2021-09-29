CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BTS, ITZY, TWICE, IZ*ONE, And BoA Earn Multiple Gold And Silver RIAJ Certifications For Streaming In Japan

By E. Cha
Soompi
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) has announced its latest batch of official certifications!. Last year, the RIAJ implemented a new certification system for online streaming of songs, as an addition to its pre-existing certification systems for physical album shipments and digital download sales. According to the new system, songs are certified silver once they reach 30 million streams, gold at 50 million streams, and platinum at 100 million streams.

www.soompi.com

Comments / 0

MUSIC
MUSIC
THEATER & DANCE

