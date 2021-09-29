Icewear Vezzo Drops New Mixtape "Rich Off Pints 2" Featuring Future, MoneyBagg Yo, & More

Multiplatinum hip-hop artist Moneybagg Yo shares the highly anticipated remix of his hit track “Wockesha” with Lil Wayne and Ashanti. The original track kicks off with a cameo from hip-hop legend Lil Wayne, who divulges his infamous speech on dismissing those who can’t mind their business. On the remix we get an additional full verse from Wanye as well as Ashanti. Wanye kicks off the remix with his thoughts on Wockesha while Bagg takes the chorus and leaves the R&B songstress to close out the track with her silky smooth vocals and a powerful verse of her own. Listen to the track HERE.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO