Icewear Vezzo Drops New Mixtape "Rich Off Pints 2" Featuring Future, MoneyBagg Yo, & More

By Alex Zidel
hotnewhiphop.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIcewear Vezzo is one of the most integral voices to Detroit's booming rap scene, and he's back with his new mixtape Rich Off Pints 2. Just a few months after dropping the first Rich Off Pints tape, the street rapper is back with the sequel. The mixtape comes via his own Iced Up Records, and it features a bunch of rap's biggest names. Future makes a couple of appearances, and MoneyBagg Yo, Babyface Ray, RMR, and others all have spots on the tracklist.

