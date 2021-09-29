Icewear Vezzo Drops New Mixtape "Rich Off Pints 2" Featuring Future, MoneyBagg Yo, & More
Icewear Vezzo is one of the most integral voices to Detroit's booming rap scene, and he's back with his new mixtape Rich Off Pints 2. Just a few months after dropping the first Rich Off Pints tape, the street rapper is back with the sequel. The mixtape comes via his own Iced Up Records, and it features a bunch of rap's biggest names. Future makes a couple of appearances, and MoneyBagg Yo, Babyface Ray, RMR, and others all have spots on the tracklist.www.hotnewhiphop.com
Comments / 0