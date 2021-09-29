Black and Missing: Help Us Find Arianna Fitts

In April of 2016, the body of 32-year-old Nicole Fitts was found in San Francisco’s McLaren Park. Fitts’ body was discovered in a small, shallow grave, curled up in the fetal position and covered with plywood.

Police say she was last seen on April 1, when she was “summoned to meet a person known to her.”

Her two-year-old daughter, Arianna Fitts, was never found. Details about what Arianna was last seen wearing were unavailable, but everybody involved in the search for the toddler were deeply concerned as her mother had been murdered.

She was last seen with her babysitter in Oakland in February, weeks before her mother’s dead body was unearthed. Police say that babysitter Helena Martin had been told by Fitts that her services were no longer required. Martin was questioned several times by police.

Her family is still desperately searching for her, hoping to bring her home.

“There is no way I ever thought it take five years to find her,” Arianna’s aunt, Contessa Fitts told CBS News. “I absolutely still remain hopeful. I do believe that she is alive and out there. Someone knows where she is.”

The FBI remains on the case. In April, they released a sketch showing what Arianna may look like now. The Bureau also offered a $100,000 reward for “information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Nicole and the disappearance of Arianna.”

“We wanted to speak to everyone who interacted with Nicole leading up to her disappearance. Try to remember every detail you can, no matter how insignificant you think it may be. If you remember something, please contact us even if you previously talked with us,” the San Francisco Police Department said in a press release.