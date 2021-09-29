CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Spurs Rumors: Popovich, RFAs, Simmons, Ginobili, Young

By Luke Adams
hoopsrumors.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the years leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, there had been speculation that the event would be Gregg Popovich‘s swan song. However, even after leading Team USA to gold in Japan following a one-year delay, Popovich is returning to the Spurs‘ sidelines for the 2021/22 season. And several sources who know him told Zach Lowe of ESPN in recent weeks that they wouldn’t even be surprised if Popovich sticks around for ’22/23 too.

www.hoopsrumors.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Ben Simmons Trade, Bradley Beal and Cavaliers

It's been an eventful offseason. But it's almost time for the return of the NBA. On Tuesday, the league's 30 teams will begin training camp as they begin preparations for the 2021-22 season. The NBA is getting back to its regular schedule after the past two seasons were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. So the offseason was a bit shorter than normal, considering the NBA Finals didn't conclude until July.
NBA
ClutchPoints

CJ McCollum drops truth bomb on Ben Simmons’ Sixers future

Much of the talk heading into the start of the NBA season remains centered on the uncertain future of Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons. The three-time All-Star has been in the trade rumor mill ever since the Sixers’ shocking elimination at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals last season. The rumors have been running rampant as of late, from his reported desire to sign with a team out west to the rumored possibility of him sitting out the upcoming season.
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Cavs willing to give up insane trade package for Ben Simmons

Trade talks continue to heat up for the Philadelphia 76ers following Ben Simmons’ refusal to report to training camp. The Cleveland Cavaliers are still hot on the trail of the want-away Sixers star, and it looks like the Cavs are willing to give up anything and everything in order to lure Simmons to Cleveland.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Sixers eyeing former Rookie of the Year in potential Ben Simmons trade

Despite recent indications of the team’s willingness to bring back Ben Simmons for the upcoming season, the Philadelphia 76ers are still trying to find a way to get rid of their want-away star. Simmons has made it abundantly clear that he wants nothing to do with the Sixers, and at this point, Philly is still actively looking for a trade partner before the new season starts.
NBA
FanSided

NBA Trade Rumors: Blazers willing to make big offer for Ben Simmons?

NBA Trade Rumors: The Portland Trail Blazers are willing to discuss a big trade package for Ben Simmons. A new day, a new development in the Ben Simmons-Philadelphia 76ers trade saga. This time attached is the Portland Trail Blazers, who appear willing to make a big offer for Simmons. However, the Sixers, reportedly, aren’t willing to accept the deal.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Lonnie Walker
Person
Lauri Markkanen
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Thaddeus Young
Person
Becky Hammon
fadeawayworld.net

Executive On Ben Simmons' Situation: "You Let A Guy Force His Way Out With 4 Years Left On A Max Contract And You Set A Terrible Precedent. They Can't Cave."

As it's happening more and more often nowadays, Ben Simmons is trying to force his way out of the Philadelphia 76ers. It's getting more common to see players holding out, dissing their organizations, or doing whatever it takes to leave their franchises regardless of their contract obligations. We saw it...
NBA
ESPN

Manu Ginobili returning to San Antonio Spurs as special adviser

Four-time NBA champion Manu Ginobili -- one of the greatest international players in basketball history -- is returning to the San Antonio Spurs as a special adviser to basketball operations, the team announced Friday. Ginobili, 44, will work in a player-centric role focusing on the on-and-off court development of a...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#Simmons Ginobili#Team Usa#Espn#Sixers
Yardbarker

NBA Trade Rumors: Simmons, Timberwolves, Love, D-Lo, Garland, Wall

Let’s take a look at some of the latest NBA Trade Rumors:. Ben Simmons not wanting to play in front of Sixers fans is a “factor” in him requesting a trade, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst (h/t The NBA Central). “He doesn’t want to be in front of those fans…I don’t think he intends to ever show his face there again,” Windhorst said on SiriusXNBA.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Manu Ginobili considered a potential replacement for Gregg Popovich

The most common heir apparents mentioned in league and coaching circles today: Will Hardy, the longtime San Antonio assistant now working under Ime Udoka in Boston; Brett Brown; and Manu Ginobili, who rejoined San Antonio last week as an advisor. Becky Hammon will and should be in the mix along with mystery candidates and perhaps other members of the Spurs tree. Ginobili’s appetite for coaching is unclear. Bill Self, head coach of Kansas, has faded out of the rumor mill.
NBA
MySanAntonio

Manu Ginobili rejoins the Spurs with new advisor role, NBA sources say

Manu Ginobili is rejoining the Spurs following his 2018 retirement. This time he'll be helping the new guys. According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the beloved Spurs player is returning to the team as a "special advisor" to basketball operations. The new job will be focused on developing players on and off the court.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
Country
Japan
expressnews.com

Gregg Popovich describes wide-ranging role for Manu Ginobili

Manu Ginobili’s return to the Spurs boiled down to the legend’s desire to maintain domestic tranquility. “I have never been one to give up a whole lot of personal information, locker room stuff, but his wife needed him gone,” Popovich said jokingly Monday at the team’s media day. “We like Mani a lot better than him, so we listen to her.”
NBA
expressnews.com

Spurs welcome back Manu Ginobili in front office role

When asked about his success as a Spur, Patty Mills was always quick to credit Manu Ginobili. “He has been an absolute perfect role model for me,” Mills said in 2018. “I wish every young kid in all of sports had a role model as close as Manu has been to me.”
NBA
SLAM

4-Time NBA Champion Manu Ginobili Special Advisor for Spurs

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojanrowski, four-time NBA champion Manu Ginobli has accepted a role with the San Antonio Spurs to become a special advisor to basketball operations in what will be a “player-centric” development role. A 16-year NBA veteran, Ginobili his entire career with the Spurs before retiring in 2018....
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy