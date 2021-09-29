Gov. Evers, Legislators Introduce Legislative Package To Invest In Agricultural Industries And Farm Families
MADISON, WI -- Gov. Tony Evers was joined today by State Sen. Brad Pfaff (D-Onalaska), State Rep. Dave Considine (D-Baraboo), and Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection (DATCP) Secretary-designee Randy Romanski at the 2021 World Dairy Expo to introduce a package of legislation to invest in Wisconsin's agricultural industries, rural communities, and farm families.drydenwire.com
Comments / 0