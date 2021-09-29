How to play Battlefield 2042 beta early without a preorder

The cheapest, easiest way to access the beta for this exciting first-person shooter. Battlefield 2042 from DICE and Electronic Arts is on the way, with an open beta that everyone will get to play starting on Oct. 8 and running until Oct. 10. There's also an early access period for the Battlefield 2042 beta, meaning that anyone who preorders the game can play on Oct. 6 and Oct 7. It's not a huge period of time but doubles the time with this short beta period. Battlefield 2042 could end up being one of the best Xbox games available, so every day of hands-on time before launch matters.